The award is given to the best player in the entire country at the end of the season, and is regarded as the most prestigious honor across the landscape of men's college basketball. The shortlist is selected by a panel of national college basketball experts, with decisions being made based on their performances during the 2022-23 season so far.

Jackson-Davis leads Indiana from the low blocks, averaging 16.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks per game so far this season. With a field goal percentage of 63.4%, he's one of just two players nationally to average at least 16 points, 8 rebounds, and two blocks per game while shooting 60% or better from the floor.

As things stand, Jackson-Davis is eight all-time in scoring at Indiana (1,752), sixth in rebounds (879), and third in total blocks (205). He is the only active player in the country to tally at least 1,700 points, 800 rebounds, and 200 blocks over the span of their college career, and over the past 25 years, just five players have achieved those same marks on a higher career scoring average than the Hoosier big man.

"Moments like that make it special to me, and just kind of is a reminder why I came back," Jackson-Davis said following a performance earlier this year that saw him record just the third triple-double in Indiana men's basketball history. "Especially when the times are getting tough, especially in practice and stuff like, when you're just down on yourself sometimes and think of that and then you get bright moments like this."

Jackson-Davis was named a third-team All-American as a sophomore and is a 3x All-Big Ten choice throughout his first three seasons in Bloomington. Heading into what likely is his last season in the cream and crimson, Jackson-Davis was a consensus preseason first-team All-American.