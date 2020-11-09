Preseason awards continue to roll in for Indiana sophomore forward Trayce Jackson-Davis. On Monday, it was announced that he was on the Preseason All-Big Ten team for the 2020-21 season. Trayce Jackson-Davis was named to the All-Big Ten Third Team last season after averaging 13.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game. Below is the full release from the Big Ten Conference. ---

