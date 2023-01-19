Trayce Jackson-Davis named to Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason Watch List
As it was announced on Thursday afternoon via an Indiana release, senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was named the USBWA Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason Watch List.
Jackson-Davis continues to rack up midseason awards and accomplishments as the senior forward is Indiana's leading scorer averaging 17.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks per game this season.
He is currently fourth in rebounding (935), second in blocks (219), and sixth in double-doubles (39) in the school's all-time history.
Below is the full release.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was among a group of 50 student-athletes selected to the U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason Watch List, the publication announced on Thursday afternoon.
The USBWA annually selects a national player, coach and freshman of the year in college basketball and All-America teams for both men and women. The men’s player of the year award is named in honor of former Cincinnati and NBA legend Oscar Robertson, who was the first recipient of the USBWA award in 1959.
Jackson-Davis paces the Hoosiers with 17.4 points (6th in the Big Ten), 9.9 rebounds (3rd), and 2.9 blocks (1st) per game this season. He is shooting 58.9% (96-163) from the floor. He is on pace to average more rebounds per game in a single season than any Hoosier since D.J. White averaged 10.3 in the 2007-08 season. Jackson-Davis is one of two Power 5 players (Zach Edey; Purdue) to average at least 17.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks per game this season.
The All-American currently sits eighth all-time at IU in scoring (1,832), fourth in rebounds (935), second in blocked shots (219), and sixth in double-doubles (39). He joins Alan Henderson as the only Hoosiers to be top-10 all-time in career scoring, rebounding, and blocks.
The Center Grove product is the only active player in the country to tally at least 1,800 career points, 900 career rebounds, and 200 career blocks. In the last 25 seasons, only 22 players have achieved those numbers in college basketball. Three (Kyle Hines; UNCG, Shawn Long; ULL, and Nathan Knight; WMU) have produced those numbers on a higher career scoring average.
He was named a third-team All-American as a sophomore, has earned all-district honors each of the last two seasons, and has been a third-team, first-team and second-team All-Big Ten choice in his first three campaigns with the Hoosiers.
Jackson-Davis posted Indiana’s third ever triple-double with 12 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists in an 81-65 victory over Nebraska on Dec. 7, 2022. He has blocked at least two shots in 28 of his last 45 games played.
USBWA Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason Watch List
Max Abmas, Oral Roberts
Tyree Appleby, Wake Forest
Armando Bacot, North Carolina
Oumar Ballo, Arizona
Souley Boum, Xavier
Jordan Brown, Louisiana
Kobe Brown, Missouri
Marcus Carr, Texas
Jaylen Clark, UCLA
Josh Cohen, St. Francis (Pa.)
Yuri Collins, St. Louis
Ricky Council IV, Arkansas
Antoine Davis, Detroit
Kendric Davis, Memphis
Gradey Dick, Kansas
Hunter Dickinson, Michigan
Jordan Dingle, Penn
Zach Edey, Purdue
Kyle Filipowski, Duke
Adam Flagler, Baylor
Keyonte George, Baylor
DaRon Holmes, Dayton
Bryce Hopkins, Providence
Jaelen House, New Mexico
Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana
Jaime Jaquez Jr., UCLA
Keyontae Johnson, Kansas State
Ryan Kalkenbrenner, Creighton
Taevion Kinsey, Marshall
Caleb Love, North Carolina
Mike Miles Jr., TCU
Brandon Miller, Alabama
Kris Murray, Iowa
Jameer Nelson Jr., Delaware
Markquis Nowell, Kansas State
Jalen Pickett, Penn State
Marcus Sasser, Houston
Terrence Shannon, Illinois
Terquavion Smith, NC State
Adama Sonogo, Connecticut
Joel Soriano, St. John’s
Jake Stephens, Chattanooga
Drew Timme, Gonzaga
Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky
Azuolas Tubelis, Arizona
Hunter Tyson, Clemson
Jordan Walker, UAB
KJ Williams, LSU
Jalen Wilson, Kansas
Isaiah Wong, Miami
