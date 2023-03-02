He is also coming off a 26-point, 13-rebound double-double performance in Tuesday's loss vs. Iowa where he also became the all-time leading rebounder in Indiana men's program history.

This news comes to no surprise as the Greenwood, Indiana native has been one of the best post players in the entire country this season. He is averaging 20.3 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game for the Hoosiers this year.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was named to the 2022-23 Oscar Robertson Trophy Late Season Watch List, the U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) announced on Thursday.

Since the 1958-59 season, the USBWA has named a National Player of the Year. In 1998, the award was named in honor of the University of Cincinnati Hall of Famer and two-time USBWA Player of the Year Oscar Robertson. It is the nation's oldest award and the only one named after a former player.

Jackson-Davis leads Indiana in scoring (20.3 points per game), rebounds (11.1), and blocked shots (2.8). He is tied for the team lead with 103 assists this season. He is currently on pace to be the program’s first 20-point-per-game scorer since Eric Gordon (20.9) in 2007-08. His rebounding numbers have not been produced by a Hoosier since Steve Downing (15.1) in 1971-72.

TJD ranks third in the Big Ten Conference in scoring, second in rebounds, first in blocks, second in double-doubles, and ninth in assists. He is fourth in field goal percentage and third in made free throws this season.

Over the last 25 years of basketball only Jackson-Davis (Jan. 2023), Tim Duncan, and Shaquille O’Neal have averaged at least 23.0 points, 14.0 rebounds, and 3.0 blocks per game in a calendar month (min. 5 games) in Division I basketball or the NBA.

TJD became the fifth player in Big Ten history to record 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds earlier this season, joining Joe Barry Carroll (Purdue), Ethan Happ (Wisconsin), Greg Kelser (Michigan State), and Herb Williams (Ohio State).

Jackson-Davis and Zach Edey (Purdue) are the only high-major players to average at least 20.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks per game this season.

Heading into the final game of the regular season, Jackson-Davis holds the school records for both career rebounds (1,093) and career blocked shots (252). He ranks fourth in career scoring (2,136) and career double-doubles (48).





USBWA Oscar Robertson Trophy Late Season Watch List

Armando Bacot, North Carolina

Antoine Davis, Detroit Mercy

Kendric Davis, Memphis

Zach Edey, Purdue

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

Jaime Jacquez Jr., UCLA

Tyler Kolek, Marquette

Brandon Miller, Alabama

Kris Murray, Iowa

Jalen Pickett, Penn State

Marcus Sasser, Houston

Drew Timme, Gonzaga

Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

Azuolas Tubelis, Arizona

Jalen Wilson, Kansas