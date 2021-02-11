Trayce Jackson-Davis named to Naismith Trophy Midseason Watch List
It was announced on Thursday that Indiana sophomore forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was named to the 2021 Naismith Trophy Midseason Team.
The award is given to the nation's best player at the end of the season.
Jackson-Davis leads Indiana with 19.4 points per game and 9.4 rebounds per game. He has eight doubles this season, including in three straight games.
Altogether, there were 30 players who earned a spot on the midseason watch list, including seven other Big Ten players.
Trevion Williams (Purdue), Marcus Carr (Minnesota), E.J. Liddell (Ohio State), Hunter Dickinson (Michigan), Luka Garza (Iowa), Ayo Dosunmu (Illinois) and Kofi Cockburn (Illinois) were the other players from the Big Ten.
Indiana heads to Ohio State on Saturday looking for its second win against a top 25 opponent in the past three games and its third straight win.
