Trayce Jackson-Davis named to NABC Player of the Year watch list
Indiana senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was named to the 2023 NABC Player of the Year Award watch list, announced on Thursday. 20 players made the preseason watch list.
Jackson-Davis comes into this season as an AP All-American and Big Ten Player of the Year. He averaged 18.3 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game last season.
Below is the full release and the full list of candidates.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was named to the 20-member watch list for the 2023 NABC Division I Player of the Year award, the National Association of Basketball Coaches announced on Thursday.
The 2023 NABC Division I Player of the Year - selected by a vote of Division I head coaches - will be announced the week of the 2023 Men’s Final Four in Houston. Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe captured the award last season, and will look to become the award’s first repeat winner since Duke’s Jason Williams in 2001 and 2002.
Jackson-Davis was previously honored as a Preseason All-American by the Blue Ribbon College Basketball Yearbook, College Hoops Today, The Almanac, CBS Sports, The Athletic, and the Associated Press. Jackson-Davis was also named Preseason Big Ten Player of the Year and selected to the Karl Malone Award Watch List.
Jackson-Davis enters the year ranked 15th all-time at IU in scoring (1,565), 19th in scoring average (16.9), ninth in rebounds (797), seventh in blocked shots (178), and seventh in field goal percentage (55.8%)
He was named a third-team All-American as a sophomore, has earned all-district honors each of the last two seasons, and has been a third-team, first-team and second-team All-Big Ten choice in his first three campaigns with the Hoosiers.
The former Mr. Basketball winner ranked among the Big Ten leaders in points per game (18.3; 6th in the Big Ten), rebounds per game (8.1; 6th), field goal percentage (58.9%; 4th), free throws made (147; 5th), free throws attempted (218; 2nd), and total blocked shots (81, t-1st) in 35 starts for the Hoosiers in his third season on campus.
Jackson-Davis anchored a Hoosier defense that was ranked as the most efficient in the league by KenPom (24th in the nation) and held opponents to a league-low 39.6% shooting from the floor. Jackson-Davis has recorded 32 double-doubles and two 30-point/10-rebound performances in his career.
2023 NABC DIVISION 1 PLAYER OF THE YEAR – PRESEASON WATCH LIST
Max Abmas, Oral Roberts
Armando Bacot, North Carolina
Colin Castleton, Florida
Kendric Davis, Memphis
RJ Davis, North Carolina
Hunter Dickinson, Michigan
Zach Edey, Purdue
Adam Flagler, Baylor
Keyonte George, Baylor
Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana
Jaime Jaquez Jr., UCLA
Caleb Love, North Carolina
Mike Miles Jr., TCU
Marcus Sasser, Houston
Nick Smith Jr., Arkansas
Adama Sanogo, UConn
Drew Timme, Gonzaga
Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky
Jalen Wilson, Kansas
Isaiah Wong, Miami
