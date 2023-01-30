During Indiana’s current five-game winning streak, senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis is averaging 25.4 points, 13.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 4.2 blocks per game. He has posted nine or more rebounds in eight-straight games, the longest streak of his career. During that stretch, Jackson-Davis is averaging 13.9 boards per game.

This has been a trend as it late it seem as the senior forward continues to rack up awards and watch list accomplishments.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was among a group of 20 student-athletes selected to the John R. Wooden Award® presented by Wendy’s® Late Season Top 20 Watch List today on ESPN2.

Chosen by a poll of national college basketball experts based on their performances during the 2022-23 season thus far, the list comprises of 20 student-athletes who are front-runners for the sport’s most prestigious honor.

The National Ballot consists of 15 top players who have proven to their universities that they meet or exceed the qualifications of the Wooden Award. Nearly 1,000 voters will rank in order 10 of those 15 players when voting opens prior to the NCAA Tournament and will allow voters to take into consideration performance during early round games. The Wooden Award All American Team™ will be announced the week of the “Elite Eight” round of the NCAA Tournament. The winner of the 2023 John R. Wooden Award will be presented by Wendy’s following the NCAA Tournament in April.

Jackson-Davis paces the Hoosiers with 19.6 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 3.2 blocks per game this season. He is shooting 58.6% (140-of-239) from the floor.

Since being named to the Midseason Top 25 Watch List on Jan. 4, Jackson-Davis is averaging 23.6 points, 13.9 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 3.8 blocks per game. The Hoosiers have ripped off five-straight Big Ten wins for the first time since the 2015-16 season.

Jackson-Davis currently sits eighth all-time at IU in scoring (1,941), fourth in rebounds (990), and holds the school record for blocked shots (235). He is one of two players (Alan Henderson) to be top-10 all-time in career scoring, rebounding, and blocks in IU men’s basketball history.

The Center Grove product is the only active men’s Division I player to tally at least 1,900 career points, 950 career rebounds, and 225 career blocks. In the last 25 seasons, only 12 players have achieved those numbers in college basketball.

Jackson-Davis is one of two high-major players (Zach Edey; Purdue) to average at least 19.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks per game this season. In the last 30 seasons of Division I men’s college basketball, Jackson-Davis and NBA Hall of Famer Tim Duncan are the only players to average at least 19.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 3.0 blocks per game.

Jackson-Davis is tied for fifth in the NCAA with 42 career double-doubles. He posted Indiana’s third ever triple-double with 12 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists in an 81-65 victory over Nebraska on Dec. 7, 2022.

JOHN R. WOODEN AWARD LATE SEASON TOP 20

Armando Bacot, North Carolina

Antoine Davis, Detroit Mercy

Kendric Davis, Memphis

Zach Edey, Purdue

Kyle Filipowski, Duke

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

Jaime Jaquez Jr., UCLA

Keyontae Johnson, Kansas State

Mike Miles Jr., TCU

Brandon Miller, Alabama

Kris Murray, Iowa

Markquis Nowell, Kansas State

Jalen Pickett, Penn State

Marcus Sasser, Houston

Terquavion Smith, NC State

Drew Timme, Gonzaga

Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

Azuolas Tubelis, Arizona

Jalen Wilson, Kansas

Isaiah Wong, Miami (Fla.)