Trayce Jackson-Davis Named Naismith Player of the Year Semifinalist
As it was announced on Friday afternoon, Indiana senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis has been named a semifinalist for the 2023 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Men’s College Player of the Year award.
The senior forward currently has his eyes set on leading the Hoosiers to their very first Big Ten Tournament championship this weekend. Indiana's first test will be against Maryland tonight.
He averaged 22.5 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 3.9 assists for Indiana this season.
Below is the full release.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis has been named a semifinalist for the 2023 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Men’s College Player of the Year award, the publication announced on Friday afternoon.
Jackson-Davis ended the regular season averaging 20.5 points (2nd among Major Conference players), 11.0 rebounds (4th), 3.8 assists (2nd among players 6’9 and taller), and 2.8 blocks (3rd) per game. His 16 double-doubles ranked fifth among Major Conference performers.
TJD was one of two high-major players (Zach Edey; Purdue) to average at least 20.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks per game in the regular season.
Since the beginning of 2023, Jackson-Davis has averaged 22.8 points, 12.6 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 2.8 blocks per game. His rebounding figure marks the second-highest tally in the NCAA during the 18-game stretch.
Over the last 25 years of basketball only Jackson-Davis (Jan. 2023), Tim Duncan, and Shaquille O’Neal have averaged at least 23.0 points, 14.0 rebounds, and 3.0 blocks per game in a calendar month (min. 5 games) in Division I basketball or the NBA.
TJD is the fifth player in Big Ten history to record 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds, joining Joe Barry Carroll (Purdue), Ethan Happ (Wisconsin), Greg Kelser (Michigan State), and Herb Williams (Ohio State).
2022-23 NAISMITH PLAYER OF THE YEAR SEMIFINALISTS
Zach Edey, Purdue
Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana
Jaime Jaquez Jr., UCLA
Keyontae Johnson, Kansas State
Tyler Kolek, Marquette
Brandon Miller, Alabama
Marcus Sasser, Houston
Drew Timme, Gonzaga
Azuolas Tubelis, Arizona
Jalen Wilson, Kansas
The award’s four finalists will be announced on Tuesday, March 21. The Fan Vote to help narrow the list down to the final honoree will open Tuesday, March 21, and close Tuesday, March 28. The fan vote will account for five percent of the overall final vote. The 2023 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy for Men’s Player of the Year will be awarded on Sunday, April 2 during the Men’s Final Four.
----
