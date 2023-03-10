He averaged 22.5 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 3.9 assists for Indiana this season.

The senior forward currently has his eyes set on leading the Hoosiers to their very first Big Ten Tournament championship this weekend. Indiana's first test will be against Maryland tonight.

As it was announced on Friday afternoon, Indiana senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis has been named a semifinalist for the 2023 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Men’s College Player of the Year award.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis has been named a semifinalist for the 2023 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Men’s College Player of the Year award, the publication announced on Friday afternoon.

Jackson-Davis ended the regular season averaging 20.5 points (2nd among Major Conference players), 11.0 rebounds (4th), 3.8 assists (2nd among players 6’9 and taller), and 2.8 blocks (3rd) per game. His 16 double-doubles ranked fifth among Major Conference performers.

TJD was one of two high-major players (Zach Edey; Purdue) to average at least 20.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks per game in the regular season.

Since the beginning of 2023, Jackson-Davis has averaged 22.8 points, 12.6 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 2.8 blocks per game. His rebounding figure marks the second-highest tally in the NCAA during the 18-game stretch.

Over the last 25 years of basketball only Jackson-Davis (Jan. 2023), Tim Duncan, and Shaquille O’Neal have averaged at least 23.0 points, 14.0 rebounds, and 3.0 blocks per game in a calendar month (min. 5 games) in Division I basketball or the NBA.

TJD is the fifth player in Big Ten history to record 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds, joining Joe Barry Carroll (Purdue), Ethan Happ (Wisconsin), Greg Kelser (Michigan State), and Herb Williams (Ohio State).





2022-23 NAISMITH PLAYER OF THE YEAR SEMIFINALISTS

Zach Edey, Purdue

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

Jaime Jaquez Jr., UCLA

Keyontae Johnson, Kansas State

Tyler Kolek, Marquette

Brandon Miller, Alabama

Marcus Sasser, Houston

Drew Timme, Gonzaga

Azuolas Tubelis, Arizona

Jalen Wilson, Kansas





The award’s four finalists will be announced on Tuesday, March 21. The Fan Vote to help narrow the list down to the final honoree will open Tuesday, March 21, and close Tuesday, March 28. The fan vote will account for five percent of the overall final vote. The 2023 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy for Men’s Player of the Year will be awarded on Sunday, April 2 during the Men’s Final Four.