Just moments after a signature win over North Carolina this season, Trayce Jackson-Davis did his usual saunter to the postgame dais. He'd just out-dueled one of the nation's best big men in Armando Bacot and on the back of a 7-0 start, his Hoosiers had a nice run of momentum on their side. Jackson-Davis is a big-time player and he lives in those types of moments, but the All-American was in no mood to project forward. Instead, his focus was on Rutgers, a team that has been a thorn in his side his entire career. "What we're capable of is playing our next game, which is at Rutgers," Jackson-Davis said on that November night. He knew the challenge that the Scarlet Knights provided, and they ultimately fell flat following such an emotional win just the week before. They were out-toughed and rattled out of their groove. So, when the return contest came around on Tuesday night, Jackson-Davis was sure to not let it happen again. He did so in historic fashion too, scoring 20 points and collecting 18 rebounds to pair with six assists. He became the sixth Hoosier to ever record 2,000 points and he's the only man in program history to surpass both 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds. Finding himself in uncharted territory, in Miller Kopp's words, "It's just dominance."

Jackson-Davis knows about the numbers. Honestly, when an entire jam-packed Assembly Hall applauds your historic breakthrough during a timeout as it's announced to them, it's probably hard not too. Though, it doesn't correlate to where his focus lies. "I don't really pay that much attention to it right now," Jackson-Davis said. "We've got a lot of season left and a lot more to be focused on than me just individually. We are trying to win." He'll save the reflection for when his playing days are over, he says, a time where his name will almost certainly be intertwined with the slew of other legendary Hoosiers that have come before him. It's the consistency that's got him to this point, and it's what helped IU to a 66-60 victory over the Scarlet Knights on Tuesday evening. For a man that's done so much in an Indiana jersey, it's his coach -- the same one sitting directly above him on the program's all-time scoring list -- that's perhaps the most in awe of Jackson-Davis's performance. "It's unbelievable," head coach Mike Woodson said of Jackson-Davis' accomplishment. "I couldn't be more prouder of a player. He's a phenomenal player, beautiful to watch but he does a lot of wonderful things on the floor." Spin moves into slams. Authoritative blocks. Baseline drives to reverse slams and acrobatic finishes that defy the normal laws of physics. On top of that, it's almost impossible to throw a ball out of his reach. The average player doesn't come close to the marks Jackson-Davis continually sets, but Jackson-Davis is nothing short of incredible. He'll never be the one to say it, but he doesn't have to vocally. All you have to do is tune in.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BTEwgREFZIFRSQVlDRSBKQUNLU09OLURBVklTIOKAvO+4jyDwn5Kq IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVHJheWNlSmFja3Nvbj9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVHJheWNlSmFja3NvbjwvYT4geCA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0luZGlhbmFNQkI/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEluZGlhbmFNQkI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby9NSmVoNHNPNWVtIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vTUplaDRzTzVlbTwv YT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBGT1ggQ29sbGVnZSBIb29wcyAoQENCQm9uRk9YKSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NCQm9uRk9YL3N0YXR1cy8x NjIzMTA4ODg1MDMxNTc5NjUwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkZlYnJ1 YXJ5IDcsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBj aGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==