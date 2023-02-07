Trayce Jackson-Davis keeps stacking banner nights: 'It's just dominance.'
Just moments after a signature win over North Carolina this season, Trayce Jackson-Davis did his usual saunter to the postgame dais.
He'd just out-dueled one of the nation's best big men in Armando Bacot and on the back of a 7-0 start, his Hoosiers had a nice run of momentum on their side.
Jackson-Davis is a big-time player and he lives in those types of moments, but the All-American was in no mood to project forward. Instead, his focus was on Rutgers, a team that has been a thorn in his side his entire career.
"What we're capable of is playing our next game, which is at Rutgers," Jackson-Davis said on that November night. He knew the challenge that the Scarlet Knights provided, and they ultimately fell flat following such an emotional win just the week before. They were out-toughed and rattled out of their groove.
So, when the return contest came around on Tuesday night, Jackson-Davis was sure to not let it happen again. He did so in historic fashion too, scoring 20 points and collecting 18 rebounds to pair with six assists.
He became the sixth Hoosier to ever record 2,000 points and he's the only man in program history to surpass both 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds. Finding himself in uncharted territory, in Miller Kopp's words, "It's just dominance."
Jackson-Davis knows about the numbers. Honestly, when an entire jam-packed Assembly Hall applauds your historic breakthrough during a timeout as it's announced to them, it's probably hard not too. Though, it doesn't correlate to where his focus lies.
"I don't really pay that much attention to it right now," Jackson-Davis said. "We've got a lot of season left and a lot more to be focused on than me just individually. We are trying to win."
He'll save the reflection for when his playing days are over, he says, a time where his name will almost certainly be intertwined with the slew of other legendary Hoosiers that have come before him. It's the consistency that's got him to this point, and it's what helped IU to a 66-60 victory over the Scarlet Knights on Tuesday evening.
For a man that's done so much in an Indiana jersey, it's his coach -- the same one sitting directly above him on the program's all-time scoring list -- that's perhaps the most in awe of Jackson-Davis's performance.
"It's unbelievable," head coach Mike Woodson said of Jackson-Davis' accomplishment. "I couldn't be more prouder of a player. He's a phenomenal player, beautiful to watch but he does a lot of wonderful things on the floor."
Spin moves into slams. Authoritative blocks. Baseline drives to reverse slams and acrobatic finishes that defy the normal laws of physics. On top of that, it's almost impossible to throw a ball out of his reach.
The average player doesn't come close to the marks Jackson-Davis continually sets, but Jackson-Davis is nothing short of incredible. He'll never be the one to say it, but he doesn't have to vocally. All you have to do is tune in.
His play keeps opposing coaches up at night and despite their efforts, an answer still hasn't been found. For instance, take Rutgers' head coach Steve Pikiell's comments after the game, in which he mentions his ball club had more than their fair share of Jackson-Davis on the low block.
He's consistently the most talked about player in the opposing locker room and he's on the top of every scouting report, circled with red marker and a multitude of exclamation points. Jackson-Davis consistently prevails as the humble giant who leaves you scratching your head.
Bill Murray's here to tell you it's Groundhog's Day... again. Yet, he's not describing another loss to a Scarlet Knights team that has had the Hoosiers' number. Instead, he's detailing another brilliant performance from Indiana's No. 23, who has made the extraordinary the ordinary.
As much as they can, they'll continue to ride the production of their star forward. The well doesn't appear to be running dry anytime soon.
----
