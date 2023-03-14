As it was announced per an Indiana release Tuesday afternoon, Senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was named NABC and USBWA All-District teams while freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino was also honored by the USBWA on the All-District V team.

The duo of Jackson-Davis and Hood-Schifino have been a major key to Indiana's success this season. Ever since senior guard Xavier Johnson went down in mid-December, Hood-Schifino has stepped up as Indiana's primary ballhandler and has played well with Jackson-Davis.

The duo is averaging 34.3 points, 15.0 rebounds, and 7.8 assists per game for the Indiana Hoosiers this season.

Below is the full release.