Trayce Jackson-Davis, Jalen Hood-Schifino Named to All-District Teams
As it was announced per an Indiana release Tuesday afternoon, Senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was named NABC and USBWA All-District teams while freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino was also honored by the USBWA on the All-District V team.
The duo of Jackson-Davis and Hood-Schifino have been a major key to Indiana's success this season. Ever since senior guard Xavier Johnson went down in mid-December, Hood-Schifino has stepped up as Indiana's primary ballhandler and has played well with Jackson-Davis.
The duo is averaging 34.3 points, 15.0 rebounds, and 7.8 assists per game for the Indiana Hoosiers this season.
Jackson-Davis enters the NCAA Tournament with averages of 20.8 points, 10.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 2.7 blocks, and 0.9 steals per game. He has been named a Karl Malone Award Finalist, to the Oscar Robertson Trophy Late Season Watch List, the John R. Wooden Men’s National Ballot, and the Naismith Trophy Defensive Player of the Year semifinalist list. TJD was also a unanimous choice for the All-Big Ten First Team by the coaches, media, and Associated Press while also collecting All-Big Ten Defensive Team accolades.
Hood-Schifino begins his first taste of national postseason play with averages of 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 0.8 steals per game. He collected All-Big Ten Second Team honors from the league’s media and Third Team praise from the coaches. JHS was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year by both entities and tabbed a Kyle Macy National Freshman of the Year Finalist.
The Hoosiers will open play in the NCAA Tournament as the No. 4 Seed in the Midwest Regional against the No. 13 seed Kent State Golden Flashes. Tip is scheduled for 9:55 p.m. ET at the MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y. with a national broadcast on TBS.
NABC All-District 7
First Team
Hunter Dickinson, Michigan
Zach Edey, Purdue
Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana
Kris Murray, Iowa
Jalen Pickett, Penn State
Second Team
Chase Audige, Northwestern
Boo Buie, Northwestern
Terrance Shannon Jr., Illinois
Tyson Walker, Michigan State
Jahmir Young, Maryland
Coach of the Year
Chris Collins, Northwestern
Player of the Year
Zach Edey, Purdue
Coach of the Year
Matt Painter, Purdue
