Trayce Jackson-Davis, Jalen Hood-Schifino earn more Big Ten weekly honors
Indiana senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis and freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino received more weekly honors from the Big Ten on Monday.
Jackson-Davis was named Big Ten Co-Player of the Week for the fourth-straight week, while freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week.
Jackson-Davis becomes the first player in conference history to win four-straight Big Ten Player of the Week honors.
"This season, just at another level, man," IU head coach Mike Woodson said of Jackson-Davis on Monday morning. "I mean, I just don't see a lot of holes in his game now. Everybody talks about he doesn't shoot jump shots. Well, shit, he does everything else. I mean, he's playing at a high level, man."
Jackson-Davis averaged 24.0 points, 14.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.5 blocks per game in two wins last week. He is now averaging 20.2 points, 11.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.0 blocks per game this year.
Jalen Hood-Schifino averaged 14.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game in Indiana's two wins. He has now won the Freshman of the Week award three times, second most in the Big Ten.
Below is the full release.
ROSEMONT, Ill. – Indiana senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was named Big Ten Co-Player of the Week for the fourth-straight week, while freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week, the league announced on Monday.
The award is the seventh of TJD’s career, breaking the tie with Calbert Cheaney and Steve Alford (six each) for the all-time Hoosier record for Big Ten Player of the Week selections. Alan Henderson and D.J. White are the only other IU players to claim at least five awards. Jackson-Davis also moves into a tie with White for single-season selections with four.
The National Player of the Year candidate averaged 24.0 points, 14.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.5 blocks per game in a pair of Indiana victories over No. 24/RV Rutgers (66-60) and Michigan (62-61) this week. He played a combined 79 minutes in the two games.
Against the Scarlet Knights, Jackson-Davis posted 20 points, 18 rebounds, and six assists in 39 minutes. The IU win marked the first of his career against Rutgers.
His encore performance included a 28-point, 11-rebound double-double in Ann Arbor against the Michigan Wolverines. He added three rebounds and two blocked shots while playing the full 40 minutes.
Jackson-Davis is the first player in Big Ten history to win four-straight Big Ten Player of the Week accolades since the award’s inception ahead of the 1981-82 season.
Hood-Schifino has now been named the league’s best freshman three times (including Jan. 9 and 23). He is tied with Fletcher Loyer (Purdue) for the second most selections, trailing only Brice Sensabaugh (Ohio State) with four.
For the week, Hood-Schifino averaged 14.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game. He shot the ball at a 41.7% clip and hit all seven of his free throw attempts in the two Hoosier games.
JHS was masterful against the Wolverines and posted a line of 21 points, four rebounds, and five assists in the victory.
The No. 14/15 Indiana Hoosiers will take on RV/RV Northwestern at 9 p.m. ET on Feb. 15 at Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Ill.
