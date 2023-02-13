Indiana senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis and freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino received more weekly honors from the Big Ten on Monday.

Jackson-Davis was named Big Ten Co-Player of the Week for the fourth-straight week, while freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week.

Jackson-Davis becomes the first player in conference history to win four-straight Big Ten Player of the Week honors.

"This season, just at another level, man," IU head coach Mike Woodson said of Jackson-Davis on Monday morning. "I mean, I just don't see a lot of holes in his game now. Everybody talks about he doesn't shoot jump shots. Well, shit, he does everything else. I mean, he's playing at a high level, man."

Jackson-Davis averaged 24.0 points, 14.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.5 blocks per game in two wins last week. He is now averaging 20.2 points, 11.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.0 blocks per game this year.

Jalen Hood-Schifino averaged 14.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game in Indiana's two wins. He has now won the Freshman of the Week award three times, second most in the Big Ten.

Below is the full release.