Jackson-Davis has also been named a preseason All-American by other outlets including the Blue Ribbon College Basketball Yearbook and The Almanac and was also named Preseason Big Ten Player of the Year.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was named to the 2022-23 CBS Sports Preseason All-America Second Team, it was announced on Thursday afternoon.

He was previously honored as a Preseason All-American by the Blue Ribbon College Basketball Yearbook, College Hoops Today and The Almanac. Jackson-Davis was also named Preseason Big Ten Player of the Year.

Jackson-Davis enters the year ranked 15th all-time at IU in scoring (1,565), 19th in scoring average (16.9), ninth in rebounds (797), seventh in blocked shots (178), and seventh in field goal percentage (55.8%).

He was named a third-team All-American as a sophomore, has earned all-district honors each of the last two seasons, and has been a third-team, first-team and second-team All-Big Ten choice in his first three campaigns with the Hoosiers.

The former Mr. Basketball winner ranked among the Big Ten leaders in points per game (18.3; 6th in the Big Ten), rebounds per game (8.1; 6th), field goal percentage (58.9%; 4th), free throws made (147; 5th), free throws attempted (218; 2nd), and total blocked shots (81, t-1st) in 35 starts for the Hoosiers in his third season on campus.

Jackson-Davis anchored a Hoosier defense that was ranked as the most efficient in the league by KenPom (24th in the nation) and held opponents to a league-low 39.6% shooting from the floor. Jackson-Davis has recorded 32 double-doubles and two 30-point/10-rebound performances in his career.

During the 2022 Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament, he averaged 25.3 points and 8.3 rebounds per contest on 34-of-51 shooting (66.7%) from the floor. Jackson-Davis broke five program records during the tournament run, including single-game points (31), single-game made field goals (15), total points (76), total made shots (34), and total rebounds (25). He was named all-tournament for his efforts.

Indiana opens the season with an exhibition matchup against Marian at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 29, at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

FIRST TEAM

Drew Timme, Gonzaga

Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

Armando Bacot, North Carolina

Marcus Sasser, Houston

Jaime Jaquez, UCLA

SECOND TEAM

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

Hunter Dickinson, Michigan

Kendric Davis, Memphis

Caleb Love, North Carolina

Nick Smith, Arkansas

THIRD TEAM

Zach Edey, Purdue

Adam Flagler, Baylor

Keyonte George, Baylor

Mike Miles, TCU

Dereck Lively II, Duke