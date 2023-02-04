Assembly Hall security guards climbed to the top of the bleachers with their hands raised trying to plug the leak of Indiana students piling onto the floor. Their efforts were in vain.

Indiana did it. They beat No.1 ranked Purdue, their arch-rival, to put themselves back in the conversation of contenders in the Big Ten.

It was a team effort, no doubt about it. Indiana native Trey Galloway went for 11 points on 4-8 shooting. These were the games he lived for, growing up an Indiana fan.

This was the reason he came to Indiana.

Insert Trayce Jackson-Davis. The lifeblood of this team, its heart and soul, and maybe even a few limbs. It's the same for him. When he announced he was coming back to IU and bypassing the draft these were the games he pictured himself in. These were the games he envisioned himself winning.

No one in the preseason expected Purdue to be the top-ranked team in the nation when they came to Bloomington, and there's no doubt their love affair with the media influenced the absolutely bonkers environment inside the hallowed walls of Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

The Center Grove graduate could have cared less about their national touting. He was on a mission.