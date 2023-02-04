Trayce Jackson-Davis Continues to Cement his Legacy
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.
Assembly Hall security guards climbed to the top of the bleachers with their hands raised trying to plug the leak of Indiana students piling onto the floor. Their efforts were in vain.
Indiana did it. They beat No.1 ranked Purdue, their arch-rival, to put themselves back in the conversation of contenders in the Big Ten.
It was a team effort, no doubt about it. Indiana native Trey Galloway went for 11 points on 4-8 shooting. These were the games he lived for, growing up an Indiana fan.
This was the reason he came to Indiana.
Insert Trayce Jackson-Davis. The lifeblood of this team, its heart and soul, and maybe even a few limbs. It's the same for him. When he announced he was coming back to IU and bypassing the draft these were the games he pictured himself in. These were the games he envisioned himself winning.
No one in the preseason expected Purdue to be the top-ranked team in the nation when they came to Bloomington, and there's no doubt their love affair with the media influenced the absolutely bonkers environment inside the hallowed walls of Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
The Center Grove graduate could have cared less about their national touting. He was on a mission.
The storyline coming into Saturday's game was simple, Trayce vs. Edey. All-American vs. All-American, Big Ten Player of the Year vs. Big Ten Player of the Year. You just knew they would leave their footprint on the game, and they did. Jackson-Davis left with 25 points, Edey with 33.
It was the Hoosiers cracking down on the Boilermakers' perimeter shooting that made the biggest difference, Woodson knew Edey was going to get what he usually does, but stopping Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer would see Indiana coming out on top. Loyer and Smith combined for 16 points.
From there, Jackson-Davis would take over. At times he looked like a conductor of the student section, finishing strong, dunking, and then immediately turning to nearly 2,000 of his closest friends and giving them the order to raise their volume level.
He approached the challenge Edey presented with force. He didn't back down, doing whatever he needed to get around or go through the seven-footer. He was on another gear.
The perfect example of this involves freshman Kaleb Banks. #10 got into a skirmish with Mason Gillis, Jackson-Davis let the Purdue veteran know that would not be tolerated—going after #0 like a heat-seeking missile and coming chest to chest with him, sending a message.
No, the player of the year conversation between Jackson-Davis and Edey isn't clearer after Saturday than before the game. They both had stellar outings, and many could even give the edge to Edey despite his team's loss.
However, Indiana fans have their guy. He's been the guy for a couple of years, but Jackson-Davis isn't just a "that team was good because of that player" kind of contributor.
He's a "that guy is an Indiana legend, through and through" contributor. Back-to-back home wins over Purdue used to be a staple for Indiana, and Jackson-Davis is trying his best to return the Hoosiers to that kind of team.
He has eight conference games, a conference tournament, and a March Madness run to determine just how much of a legend he wants to be.
Expectations are high, and that's exactly what #23 wants.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.