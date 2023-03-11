Indiana showed up late to the United Center. Well, I guess being late is subjective. In the eyes of the fans, it made no difference. In the eyes of a sports information director or Big Ten travel official, it meant the world. "I guess they're going to have to forfeit," laughed one Big Ten staffer. Indiana would eventually arrive. A group consisting of Malik Reneau, Tamar Bates, Jalen Hood-Schifino, and others paced quickly through the tunnels of the usual home of the Chicago Bulls and Blackhawks, toward their reserved locker room. Race Thompson trailed behind. He didn't look to be in any kind of rush. Even further behind him was Trayce Jackson-Davis. He had multiple cameras in front of and behind him while he walked through the lower bowels of the stadium. He carried a large blue leather bag, holding it by its black straps. Like Thompson, Jackson-Davis was not in any hurry. It was obvious this Big Ten Tournament did not scare him. He had been here before. He didn't look as if he was going into a game as a two-point underdog, which he was.

The lower bowl of the United Center was filled almost entirely with red. Not the red that worked with black and yellow, the one that went perfectly with cream. Trayce hit the bench early, and for the over two minutes he was sitting Indiana wouldn't score. The Hoosiers had jumped to an 11-5 lead out of the gate but saw it dwindle away with turnovers, poor rebounding, and missed defensive assignments. Jackson-Davis practically put himself back in the game around the 9:00 mark, pleading with Woodson and Brian Walsh to do so. He'd come back, get fouled, and miss both free throws. Indiana faithful were antsy, the expectations looked to be getting the best of the Hoosiers.

With 8:03 left in the first half, the Hoosiers trailed 24-19. Out of a Woodson-called timeout, Jackson-Davis nonchalantly scratched the side of his face waiting for Indiana wing Miller Kopp to inbound the ball. #23 for the Hoosiers acted as a decoy while the play developed around him, Hood-Schifino would dish to Trayce down low, Maryland would execute a typical Jackson-Davis double team to perfection, but somehow Trayce would find his way through two defenders, get to the basket, and convert. It was muscle memory. This sequence triggered the Hoosiers' 13-10 run to close the half. Indiana trailed 34-32. His pace into the locker room at halftime was about double what it was coming into the arena. Jackson-Davis had developed a sense of urgency. It wasn't a full sprint or even a jog. But it wasn't passive. He knew changes had to be made.

You kept on feeling that it was going to happen. Jackson-Davis had a respectable nine points in the first half. The only thing is nothing about this season for the First-Team All-Big Ten forward has been "respectable". It's been more jaw-dropping, get-out-of-your-seat performances that see the Hoosiers projected as a four-seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament. Then it happened. After Indiana had battled to take a 44-43 lead, Jackson-Davis took 1:23 to go on a 7-0 run by himself, increasing their lead to 51-43. Before that run, the Indiana band had just performed a rendition of "Indiana, Our Indiana" which captivated the entire arena. It felt like Assembly Hall. Just like that, Indiana's star had taken over the game and flipped the scales in favor of the Hoosiers. The dagger came just about a minute later, however. Jackson-Davis aggressively took a rebound before dribbling the ball up the floor. He'd dish to Tamar Bates who would nail a pull-up three to halt a Maryland run. The way the crowd reacted, any chance Maryland had seemed to have slipped by the wayside. Maryland wouldn't get the lead back.

"I believe we have the best fans in the country, and it just shows," Jackson-Davis told reporters postgame. It felt like a home game out there... We love playing for them, we love our Hoosier nation."

Indiana walked off the floor victorious, but not satisfied, with its 70-60 win over Kevin Willard and the Maryland Terrapins. Malik Reneau and Tamar Bates continuously repeated "two more" on the way to the locker room. Athletic Director Scott Dolson had his arm around Race Thompson, shaking his hand in jubilation. Jackson-Davis wasn't in the large swath of players and coaches coming off the floor, of course. He had interviews to do. 24 points on 8-13 shooting needed to be talked about.