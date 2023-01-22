"I think you're looking at a complete player, man, for four years that has done it at a high level. I mean, a lot of players can't say they have averaged 18, 19, 20 a game every year in college," IU head coach Mike Woodson said. "You add his rebounding, his ability to block shots, his assists, his ability to handle the ball and pushing him to initiate the break, I mean, there's nothing the guy can't do on the basketball floor. He's making his free throws. I mean, he's a beautiful player to watch and he's done -- I'm just glad he's on our ballclub, put it that way. "

On Sunday, Jackson-Davis put together another statement game -- adding to his incredible month of January. He finished with 31 points on 10-of-20 from the field and 9-of-11 from the line. He also had 15 rebounds, four assists and five blocks.

Indiana beat No. 18 Wisconsin by 18, won at Illinois by 15 and then Sunday's win against Michigan State by 13.

Following a three-game losing streak to start January, Jackson-Davis called a players-only meeting. Since then, the Hoosiers have rattled off three-straight wins.

Trayce Jackson-Davis returned to Indiana this season bring a Big Ten title back to Bloomington, build on the NCAA Tournament appearance last season and to reach the team goals and aspirations they put together. While the individual awards and recognition would surely come, his mindset was around the team.

Jackson-Davis missed the first four shots he took on Sunday and didn't score until the 11:09 mark of the first half. After that, he scored the next 29 of his points on 9-of-15 from the field in the next 31 minutes of the game.

"Well, again, they didn't really double," Woodson said. "They kind of just dropped everybody and was in and out from a defensive standpoint. I thought early on, he missed about three or four when I call "chippies" that he normally makes."

"I missed a few bunnies early," Jackson-Davis said. "... In the second half, we spaced the floor and allowed me to go one-on-one. I feel like there's not a person in the country that can honestly guard me."

In the last six games, Jackson-Davis has scored 30+ points three times and is averaging 24.3 points, 13.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 3.7 blocks per game.

His development as a passer has been significant. Coming into Sunday's matchup, Jackson-Davis was averaging 5.1 assists per game in conference games and was fifth in assist rate at 28.9 percent. Jackson-Davis has seven games this season with at least four assists -- he had eight total in his previous three years combined.

"I think just him sticking with it and I think just him being a willing passer, too. They can't -- they are not doubling as much. He's been able to create so much more options for himself or others," IU guard Trey Galloway said. "I think it's honestly just incredible just to watch him keep performing like this, and I'm glad he's on my team."

Jackson-Davis has been dealing with a back injury since the end of November -- an injury that kept him out of the lineup for two games at the end of December.

“I think the biggest thing for me is just getting healthier and healthier. This week was the first time that I've actually practiced in about a month and a half," Jackson-Davis said following Indiana's win over Illinois this week.

In two games this week, Jackson-Davis has totaled 66 points on 25-of-39 from the field (64.1 percent) and 14-of-17 from the free throw line (82.4 percent), 24 rebounds, nine assists and eight blocks.

In eight Big Ten games this season, Jackson-Davis is averaging 21.4 points, 12.7 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 3.6 blocks per game.

Jackson-Davis’ five blocks against Michigan State tied Jeff Newton as Indiana's all-time career blocks leader with 227. He is also the second player in last 15 seasons to record a 30-point, 15-rebound, 4-assist and 5-block game.