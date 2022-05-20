Trayce Jackson-Davis comments on return to Indiana

The third-year star averaged a team-high 18.1 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game en route to a second-team All-Big Ten selection. His return places the Hoosiers in the position to compete for a Big Ten title.

Jackson-Davis was an early entrant in the NBA draft process but had to miss all NBA Combine activities due to testing positive for COVID-19. The deadline for early entrants to declare their intentions is June 1st, but Jackson-Davis would likely be unable to workout individually for teams due to quarantine procedures.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Indiana University men's basketball All-American forward Trayce Jackson-Davis has announced he has withdrawn from the 2022 NBA Draft and will return to play his fourth season with the Hoosiers. Due to COVID, Jackson-Davis will technically have two years of eligibility should he choose to use it.

Jackson-Davis enters his fourth season with the Hoosiers ranked 15th all-time at IU in scoring (1,565), 19th in scoring average (16.9), 9th in rebounds (797), 7th in blocked shots (178), and 7th in field goal percentage (55.8). He was named a third-team All-American as a sophomore, has earned All-District honors each of the last two seasons, and has been a third-team, first-team and second-team All-Big ten choice in his first three campaigns with the Hoosiers. He will be the third leading returning scorer in college basketball next season behind Antoine Davis from Detroit and Max Abmas from Oral Roberts.

"The opportunity I had to work on my game for the professional level was something that was invaluable as I continue my growth as a basketball player," said Jackson-Davis. "However, I am looking forward to returning to Indiana to be with my coaches and teammates and building off of what we accomplished at the end of the season. There are goals I have for our team and for myself individually on the court, but at the end of next year more importantly, I will be proud to say I am a graduate of IU."

The Center Grove product ranked among the conference leaders in points per game (18.3; 6th in the Big Ten), rebounds per game (8.1; 6th), field goal percentage (58.9%; 4th), free throws made (147; 5th), free throws attempted (218; 2nd) and total blocked shots (81, t-1st) in 35 starts for the Hoosiers in his third season on campus.

Jackson-Davis anchored a Hoosier defense that was ranked as the most efficient in the league by KenPom (24th in the nation) and held opponents to a league-low 39.6% shooting from the floor. Jackson-Davis has recorded 32 double-doubles and two 30-point/10-rebound performances in his career.

During the 2022 Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament, he averaged 25.3 points and 8.3 rebounds per contest on 34-of-51 shooting (66.7%) from the floor. Jackson-Davis broke five program records during the tournament run, including: single game points (31), single game made field goals (15), total points (76), total made shots (34) and total rebounds (25). He was named All-Tournament for his efforts.

The Hoosiers finished 21-14 and advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016 defeating Wyoming before falling to Saint Mary's. The Hoosiers advanced to the Big Ten Tournament semifinals for the first time since 2013 after knocking off Michigan and top-seeded Illinois.