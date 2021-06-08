Transfers Stephen Carr and Jaren Handy talk about future at Indiana

"I feel like I had a pretty good chance to play you know what I'm saying, the team was up and coming and I feel like we were just one step away from, you know what I'm saying, winning the Big Ten and getting the championship at the end of it and stuff like that," Handy said. "I was really excited."

Handy also talked about why he chose Indiana and how it seemed to him the team was one step away from winning the conference.

"I'm definitely looking forward to the challenge," Handy said. "People be telling me like, the Big Ten has got some really good offensive linemen and stuff like that and I like to pass rush; you know, I like to get sacks and stuff like that. So I feel like it would really help my game and take me to the next step."

On top of both players being transfers, they also share a common goal to improve their skills and build upon last season's success for IU football.

Two IU football transfers, RB Stephen Carr from USC and DL Jaren Handy from Auburn, talked to the media on Tuesday about coming to Indiana and the upcoming 2021 season.

In terms of Carr's role offensively, he said that he would try to earn his spot.

"I think I can provide a lot offensively, but I think I’ma just gonna have to put the work in just like all the other guys and try to earn my spot," Carr said.

Like Handy, Carr also talked about elements of his game and how to take it to the next level.

"My running style I would describe it as very elusive and I can run downhill," Carr said. "I think I just need to make better decisions with my run game and that’ll take me to the next level. Stop thinking too much, you know; just get straight to the point, get those 30 yards."

Although Carr has dealt with injuries in the past, he talked optimistically about his current health status and eagerness to play.

"Health is 100% and I can't wait to be fully prepared to play this season, you know," Carr said. "I’ma just try to stay in the training room as much as I can. I feel like every athlete should, no matter if you have no injuries or if you've had the most of injuries. I think the training room is very important."

IU's football season is nearly around the corner and both Handy and Carr share feelings of excitement in playing.

"It'll be a great chance to showcase my talent and what I can do," Handy said.

Carr said a similar statement while also explaining his focus on getting better every day.

"I can't wait to see the end result of these next five months, but I'm just being patient taking it day-by-day, man," Carr said. "Just trying to stack my coins, little by little, as much as I can, get better 1% every day."