Transfer Portal: Big Ten Conference Report
As expected, there has been plenty of activity and storylines throughout the initial offseason window of the transfer portal, but time is ticking as players have until Wednesday to enter their names into the portal if they intend to change schools.
Student-athletes will then have to wait until the spring transfer window opens up to enter their names into the portal.
With that being said, Rivals.com takes a look at how each team in the Big Ten is currently riding the wave of roster changes so far this offseason.
ILLINOIS
In one word: Steady
Key additions: QB Luke Altmyer (Ole Miss), LB Nicario Harper (Louisville), TE Tanner Arkin (Colorado State)
Key defections: WR Brian Hightower (Cal), WR Daniel Edwards (Western Kentucky),
Our two cents: With Altmyer, Illinois found a very suitable replacement for the departing Tommy DeVito at quarterback for the 2023 season. The Illini likely still pursue help along the offensive line as they briefly added East Carolina center Avery Jones before he flipped to Auburn.
INDIANA
In one word: Respectable
Key additions: QB Tayven Jackson (Tennessee), DL Andre Carter (Western Michigan), RB Christian Turner (Wake Forest), WR DeQuence Carter (Fordham)
Key defections: DL Dasan McCullough (Oklahoma), QB Connor Bazelak (Bowling Green), CB Christopher Keys (Miss. State), TE AJ Barner (Michigan)
Our two cents: Despite Bazelak's ups and downs last season, it certainly wasn't an ideal scenario to lose an experienced quarterback to the transfer portal. However, Indiana helped its cause on Sunday with the commitment of former Tennessee signal-caller Tayven Jackson after a weekend official.
IOWA
In one word: Offensive
Key additions: QB Cade McNamara (Michigan), TE Erick All (Michigan), WR Seth Anderson (Charleston Southern)
Key defections: WR Arland Bruce (Oklahoma State), WR Keagan Johnson (Kansas State), LB Jestin Jacobs (Oregon)
Our two cents: Iowa desperately needed to address some offensive issues, adding the trio of McNamara, All and Anderson. With wide receivers Bruce and Johnson transferring out, Iowa will likely be in search of another pass-catcher or two.
MARYLAND
In one word: Active
Key additions: WR Kaden Prather (West Virginia), DB Ja'Quan Sheppard (Cincinnati), TE Tyrese Chambers (Florida International)
Key defections: TE CJ Dippre (Alabama), DL Mosiah Nasili-Kite (Auburn)
Our two cents: While Maryland has had a couple of key defections, head coach Mike Locksley continues to try and improve his roster and the additions of Prather and Chambers will help in the passing game. Sheppard was one of the best defensive backs available.
MICHIGAN
In one word: Solid
Key additions: OL Drake Nugent (Stanford), OL Ladarius Henderson (Arizona State), LB Ernest Hausmann (Nebraska), LB Josiah Stewart (Coastal Carolina)
Key defections: QB Cade McNamara (Iowa), TE Erick All (Iowa), DL Taylor Upshaw (Colorado), WR Andrel Anthony (Oklahoma)
Our two cents: Michigan has added a group of veterans along the offensive line to go along with young, talented linebackers from the transfer portal. A solid haul for the defending Big Ten champions.
MICHIGAN STATE
In one word: Quantity
Key additions: DL Tunmise Adeleye (Texas A&M), TE Jaylan Franklin (Wisconsin), RB Nathan Carter (UConn)
Key defections: WR Germie Bernard (Washington), RB Elijah Collins (Oregon State), DL Jeff Pietrowski (Wisconsin)
Our two cents: The Spartans have added 12 total transfers during the offseason window, so Mel Tucker and his staff have been busy overhauling their roster with a combination of young talent and experienced veterans.
MINNESOTA
In one word: Mediocre
Key additions: RB Sean Tyler (Western Michigan), WR Corey Crooms (Western Michigan), WR Elijah Spencer (Charlotte)
Key defections: DB Michael Dixon (Rutgers), LB Braelen Oliver (Georgia Tech)
Our two cents: Among the Gophers' six current transfers coming in, only one is from the Power Five level (Chris Collins - North Carolina). It will be interesting to see how big of an impact guys like Tyler, Crooms and Spencer will have as Minnesota tries to improve its offensive production now that star running back Mohamed Ibrahim has moved on.
NEBRASKA
In one word: Rolling
Key additions: QB Jeff Sims (Georgia Tech), DL Elijah Jeudy (Texas A&M), WR Billy Kemp (Virginia), WR Josh Fleeks (Baylor)
Key defections: LB Ernest Hausmann (Michigan), OL Brant Banks (Rice)
Our two cents: New head coach Matt Rhule has brought in nine transfers so far that will help improve a variety of positions. Tight end and edge rushers are other positions of need Nebraska will likely focus on moving forward.
NORTHWESTERN
In one word: Crickets
Key additions: None
Key defections: WR Malik Washington (Virginia), DL Austin Firestone (Missouri), CB A.J. Hampton (Tulane)
Our two cents: Coach Pat Fitzgerald has been busy overhauling his coaching staff this offseason, so the transfer portal hasn't been a big priority just yet. The Wildcats could use help up-and-down their roster, particularly along the offensive line.
OHIO STATE
In one word: Quiet
Key additions: DB Ja'Had Carter (Syracuse), K Casey Magyar (Kent State)
Key defections: DL Javontae Jean-Baptiste (Notre Dame), DB Jakailin Johnson (LSU), DB Jaylen Johnson (Memphis), LB Teradja Mitchell (Florida)
Our two cents: As mentioned, it's been relatively quiet for the Buckeyes in the transfer portal this offseason. Aside from Jean-Baptiste, the defections were not impactful players. The addition of Carter will likely fill an immediate need at the safety spot, but otherwise, no splashy additions for Ohio State.
PENN STATE
In one word: Dull
Key additions: DB Storm Duck (North Carolina), WR Dante Cephas (Kent State), P Riley Thompson (Florida Atlantic)
Key defections: DL Fatorma Mulbah (West Virginia), DL Rodney McGraw (Louisville), QB Christian Veilleux (Pitt)
Our two cents: So far, Penn State's notable offseason defections were not big contributors. The Nittany Lions have had solid additions on both sides of the ball in Duck and Cephas, both will be plug-and-play guys.
PURDUE
In one word: Inconclusive
Key additions: QB Hudson Card (Texas), CB Anthony Brown (Arkansas), DL Isaiah Nichols (Arkansas), OL Jalen Grant (Bowling Green)
Key defections: DL Jack Sullivan (USC), DL Branson Deen (Miami), DL Lawrence Johnson (Auburn), OL Spencer Holstege (UCLA)
Our two cents: The Boilermakers' biggest losses have come along the defensive line, and that's obvious something new head coach Ryan Walters and his staff need to address moving forward. But adding Card as a plug-and-play quarterback for next season is a good start.
RUTGERS
In one word: Uninspiring
Key additions: DB Michael Dixon (Minnesota), DL Isaiah Iton (Ole Miss), DB Eric Rogers (Northern Illinois)
Key defections: WR Shawn Munnerlyn (Toledo), DL Shawn Collins (App State), OL David Nwaogwugwu (Toledo)
Our two cents: Rutgers has added quality defensive players from the portal so far. Look for the Scarlet Knights to bolster the offensive side of the ball moving forward with needs remaining at quarterback, wide receiver and tight end.
WISCONSIN
In one word: Phenomenal
Key additions: QB Tanner Mordecai (SMU), WR CJ Williams (USC), OL Jake Renfro (Cincinnati), DB Jason Maitre (Boston College)
Key defections: QB Graham Mertz (Florida), RB Isaac Guerendo (Louisville)
Our two cents: New head coach Luke Fickell and his staff have been very active in filling positions of need on both sides of the ball. However, the biggest eye-opening additions have been on offense with the additions of three quarterbacks, four wide receivers and two likely starters along the offensive lineman.