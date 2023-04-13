Since the end of the college basketball season, the Big Ten has seen a multitude of players either enter the NBA Draft or the transfer portal. Conference members are also actively recruiting the transfer portal in hopes of strengthening their rosters before next season. The Hoosier's Alec Busse updates the players coming and going for all 14 Big Ten conference members.

ILLINOIS

Illinois NBA DRAFT TRANSFER PORTAL LOSSES TRANSFER PORTAL ADDITIONS Terrence Shannon Jr RJ Melendez Marcus Domask (S. Illinois) Coleman Hawkins Brandon Lieb Justin Harmon (Utah Valley) Jayden Epps (Georgetown) Skyy Clark (Louisville)

Illinois is seeing potentially more roster attrition than any other Big Ten program this season after having to place about 85 percent of their scoring prior to the 2022-23 season. Terrence Shannon Jr. announced that he is entering the NBA Draft on Wednesday afternoon, and he's seen as a top 40 prospect by both ESPN and the Athletic. Coleman Hawkins is also testing NBA Draft waters after his junior season with the Fighting Illini. He's not as highly regarded as Shannon, but his defensive versatility makes him an intriguing prospect to NBA organizations. There is a possibility that both Shannon and Hawkins return to Illinois for another season. RJ Melendez had a disappointing sophomore season at Illinois after being tabbed a potential breakout candidate after showing flashes as a freshman in a limited role. Brandon Lieb never contributed much to Illinois in his three years with the program and is likely to transfer down to the mid or low-major level. Both Jayden Epps and Skyy Clark were freshmen in 2022-23, and have since left the Illini. Clark left the team in Jan., and announced his transfer to Louisville just minutes after Illinois' Round of 64 loss to Arkansas. Epps transferring to Georgetown after averaging close to 10 points as a freshman is a bit more of a stinger to Brad Underwood's program. On Monday, Illinois added Southern Illinois transfer Marcus Domask and Utah Valley guard Justin Harmon. Domask is a versatile player standing bout 6-foot-6 with the ability to score at all three levels. He also excels as a passer. Harmon is a tough guard on both ends and was highly successful in the NIT where he averaged 20.8 points in four games.

INDIANA

Indiana NBA DRAFT TRANFER PORTAL LOSSES TRANSFER PORTAL ADDITIONS Trayce Jackson-Davis Jordan Geronimo Payton Sparks (Ball St) Jalen Hood-Schifino Tamar Bates Kel'el Ware (Oregon) Logan Duncomb (Xavier)

Indiana is losing their two best players -- All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis and Big Ten Freshman o the Year Jalen Hood-Schifino -- to the NBA Draft this spring, but the Hoosiers are also losing some role players to the portal like Tamar Bates. Jordan Geronimo and Logan Duncomb were seldom used in their Hoosier careers, which spanned two seasons for Geronimo and two seasons for Duncomb. Bates was a good shooter off of the bench for Mike Woodson's team this season, especially in home games. But Indiana has been one of the most aggressive teams in the transfer portal, and they've already rebuilt the frontcourt with the additions of two-time MAC All-Conference team member Payton Sparks and former top-10 overall recruit Kel'el Ware. And the Hoosiers are far from done in the transfer portal with needs remaining on the wing and in the backcourt.

IOWA

Iowa NBA DRAFT TRANSFER PORTAL LOSSES TRANSFER PORTAL ADDITIONS Kris Murray Josh Ogundele Ben Krikke (Valparaiso) Ahron Ulis

Fran McCaffery's program seems to have lost many of the core players of two of his most successful Iowa teams from 2020-22 with the departure of Kris Murray to the NBA Draft, where he's likely to be a first-round selection. The Hawkeyes also lose secondary guard Ahron Ulis who averaged about 6.1 points a game and 2.1 assists for the Hawkeyes this season, but the return of Tony Perkins means the Hawkeyes will still have one of the Big Ten's better point guards heading into the 2023-24 season. Josh Ogundele only played in 11 games this season for Iowa and enters the portal after three seasons with the Hawkeyes. Ben Krikke averaged bout 20 points a game last season in the Missouri Valley while also averaging just under 6.0 rebounds a game. He's a strong offensive player, so he fits right into McCaffery's up-tempo, high-production offense. Krikke won't help Iowa fix the defensive issues that have played the Hawkeyes in recent seasons, however.

MARYLAND

Maryland NBA DRAFT TRANSFER PORTAL LOSSES TRANSFER PORTAL ADDITIONS Hakim Hart Arnaud Revaz Chance Stephens (Loyola Marymount) Ike Cornish

Hakim Hart entered both the NBA Draft and the transfer portal after playing four seasons at Maryland. As a fourth-year player, Hart averaged 11.4 points and 4.1 rebounds a game for first-year coach Kevin Willard. The Terps also lose Arnaud Revaz and Ike Cornish. Revaz played in only seven games this season for Maryland as a third-year player. In three seasons, he's played in only 14 total games. Cornish played in 21 games as a redshirt freshman and averaged 1.4 points a game, so Maryland's managing their transfer portal losses pretty well. Willard added Loyola Marymount freshman guard Chance Stephens after he averaged 6.0 points a game while making 37.4 percent of his 3-point attempts on the season. Stephens joins a backcourt that includes All-Big Ten guard Jahmir Young. Maryland is also in pursuit of one of the country's most in-demand transfers, Hunter Dickinson who has visits planned to Maryland and Georgetown.

MICHIGAN

Michigan NBA DRAFT TRANSFER PORTAL LOSSES TRANSFER PORTAL ADDITIONS Jett Howard Hunter Dickinson Caleb Love (North Carolina) Kobe Bufkin Isaiah Barnes (Tulsa) Nimari Burnett (Alabama) Tray Jackson (Seton Hall)

There might not be a team in the country hit harder by attrition this offseason than Michigan to date. The Wolverines are losing two likely first-round picks with Jett Howard and Kobe Bufkin both declared for the NBA Draft. Making matters worse, Hunter Dickinson entered the transfer portal after three All-American caliber seasons with the Wolverines -- Dickinson is the top-ranked transfer in the country. Michigan also lost Isaiah Barnes to the transfer portal after he played in 15 games last season for Juwan Howard's team. But the Wolverines have added some good talent in the transfer portal with former five-star prospects Caleb Love (North Carolina) and Nimari Burnett (Alabama) announcing their transfer to Michigan to join Dug McDaniel in the backcourt. Both Love and Burnett have failed to meet expectations in their college careers, and Love has shown poor shot selection in his college career. Burnett's athleticism was sapped a bit by a torn ACL early in his career. Tray Jackson averaged 6.5 points at Seton Hall last season and figures to be in the mix at the four for the new-look Wolverines next season.

MICHIGAN ST

Michigan St NBA DRAFT TRANSFER PORTAL LOSSES TRANSFER PORTAL ADDITIONS Pierre Brooks (Butler)

Michigan State has seen very little attrition this offseason with their only loss being guard Pierre Brooks, who found a new home at Butler. Brooks played in 30 games for the Spartans this season and averaged 3.6 points a game and less than one assist a game. Don't expect Tom Izzo to be overly active in the transfer portal this offseason, similar to a year ago. "I’m a bad guy to talk to about the portal because it’s ridiculous," Izzo said this week at a Coaches vs. Cancer event hosted by Illinois' Underwood. "I think all the people that thought it might be a good idea to give kids some freedom? I don’t think they feel that today. To transfer whenever you want, leave whenever you want, do whatever you want. I’m glad it wasn’t that way when I was in school because I would’ve made a lot of bad mistakes. Before it’s all said and done, the biggest losers will be all the people who thought they were the biggest winners. And that’s the kids, the players, the students. Not a fan of it. But there’s a lot of things I’m not a fan of that I have to do. I’ll try to do the best I can. It makes things hard. It's like we put a jail around all the kids on our campus to try and keep people from poaching our kids." The Spartans have the conference's top-ranked recruiting class coming in, which features five stars Jeremy Fears and Xavier Booker. But the biggest addition to next season's team might be the commitment of Tyson Walker to return under the COVID year of eligibility he has from the 2020-21 season. Michigan State looks like one of the earlier favorites in the Big Ten next season after being the lone member of the conference to qualify for the Sweet 16.

MINNESOTA

Minnesota NBA DRAFT TRANSFER PORTAL LOSSES TRANSFER PORTAL ADDITIONS Jamison Battle (Ohio St) Mike Mitchell (Pepperdine) Ta'Lon Cooper (South Carolina) Jaden Henley (DePaul) Treyton Thompson (Stetson)

In Ben Johnson's two seasons at Minnesota, the Gophers have a 6-33 record in the Big Ten, and after a 14th-place finish in 2022-23, Minnesota has now lost four players to the transfer portal including their best scorer Jamison Battle to Big Ten foe Ohio State. Ta'Lon Cooper is leaving Minnesota after averaging about 10 points and four rebounds a game to go along with 6.3 assists a contest. He'll be a likely starter and major contributor for South Carolina next season. Jaden Henley played in 31 games for the Gophers this season, starting 18 of them. But he only scored 5.3 points a game and has found a new home at Big East basement dweller DePaul. Treyton Thompson spent the last two years at Minnesota but played less than 12 minutes in each of his two seasons with Gophers and is now transferring down to Stetson. Mike Mitchell is coming to the Big Ten from Pepperdine where he earned WCC All-Freshman team honors in 2021-22. This past season he averaged 11.4 points and 5.0 assists while making 44 percent of his 3-point attempts on close to 5.5 attempts a game.

NEBRASKA

Nebraska NBA DRAFT TRANSFER PORTAL LOSSES TRANSFER PORTAL ADDITIONS Denim Dawson (Tennessee St) Brice Williams (Charlotte) Oleg Kojenets Rienk Mast (Bradley)

Nebraska finished 9-11 in the Big Ten last season despite losing two starters for the year with several weeks to play in the regular season, and since the Cornhuskers have only lost two players to the portal -- Denim Dawson and Oleg Kojentes. Dawson averaged just 1.7 points a game last season in 28 games for the Cornhuskers while Kojenets averaged just 3.5 minutes per game as a freshman. This week, the Huskers landed two priority targets in the portal with Charlotte's Brice Williams and Bradley's Rienk Mast both committing to play for Fred Hoiberg. Williams averaged 13.8 points per game this season at Charlotte while being named to the All-Conference USA team. Mast has shown the ability to be a three-level scorer, he shot 35 percent from the perimeter and was over 56 percent on 2-pointers this past season. He's not the best interior defender, though.

NORTHWESTERN

Northwestern NBA Draft TRANSFER PORTAL LOSSES TRANSFER PORTAL ADDITIONS Boo Buie Robbie Beran Chase Audige Julian Roper

After completing the best season in program history, Northwestern has had the two members of their starting backcourt declare for the NBA Draft with both Boo Buie and Chase Audige going through the process. However, there's a good chance that both are back in college next season as neither is a legitimate NBA prospect currently. But the Wildcats also lose Robbie Beran and Julian Roper, who combined to score about 11 points a game. Neither Beran nor Roper has found a new home in the transfer portal since entering. Northwestern is recruiting Denver transfer Justin Mullins, an Oak Park, Ill., native who averaged 9.8 points a game as a freshman in the Summit league. Mullins made 36.5 percent of his 3-point attempts on the season, taking about 2.0 triples a game. If Chris Collins is able to get Buie and Audige back, Northwestern could be primed for another NCAA Tournament, which would be just their third in program history.

OHIO ST

Ohio St NBA DRAFT TRANSFER PORTAL LOSSES TRANSFER PORTAL ADDITIONS Brice Sensabaugh Eugene Brown Jamison Battle (Minnesota)



Ohio State had one of the most disappointing seasons of any program in the country last season. The Buckeyes were expected to finish in the top 5 of the Big Ten by many, but instead finished 13th and had an ugly 16-19 overall record. The Buckeyes are set to lose freshman standout Brice Sensabaugh who averaged 16.3 points per game last season while being named to the Big Ten All-Freshman team. Sensabaugh is likely to be a first-round NBA Draft pick. Eugene Brown decided to enter the transfer portal after playing in 22 games last season as a junior. In his career, he's averaged just 2.2 points a game and 1.7 rebounds over three seasons. But the Buckeyes added Battle, who should play more like he did in 2021-22 with more health and a more talented roster surrounding him. Battle could be a solid replacement for Justice Sueing, who averaged 12.3 points a game last season for the Buckeyes.

PENN ST

Penn St NBA DRAFT TRANSFER PORTAL LOSSES TRANSFER PORTAL ADDITIONS Seth Lundy Kebba Njie Ace Baldwin (VCU) Jameel Brown Nicholas Kern (VCU) Caleb Dorsey (William & Mary) Dallion Johnson (FGCU)

The biggest loss Penn St has this offseason is coach Micah Shrewsberry leaving the program to accept the head coaching position at Notre Dame and point guard Jalen Pickett. But Penn State has tabbed former VCU coach Mike Rhoades to replace Shrewsberry and Rhoades has already added two of his former players. Ace Baldwin is one of the better guard additions to join the conference via the portal. He's tough, a good leader and will be one of the league's best defenders in the backcourt. The second VCU player to join Penn State is Nicholas Kern, who averaged 5.3 points per game as a sophomore a year ago. Seth Lundy's declaration for the NBA Draft is a tough loss for Penn State after the junior was named to the All-Big Ten Tournament team. Lundy averaged 14.2 points per game last season and recorded over 6.0 rebounds. The four players to enter the transfer portal for Penn State combined to average just eight points a game a year ago. Rhoades has a lot to replace from last season's team that Shrewsberry coached to the Round of 32 before a loss to Texas.

PURDUE

Purdue NBA DRAFT TRANSFER PORTAL LOSSES TRANSFER PORTAL ADDITIONS Brandon Newman Lance Jones (Southern Illinois)

After winning the Big Ten by three games, but losses to No. 16 seed FDU in the Round of 64, Purdue's program is in an awkward spot. It seems that Wooden Award winner Zach Edey could return for another season at Purdue. But wing Brandon Newman won't return. Newman played three seasons at Purdue and averaged about 6.0 points over his three years with the Boilermakers. Newman saw his role reduced a lot in the 2021-22 season, but returned for a fourth season with the program in 2022-23 and played about 18 minutes a game. To replace Newman, the Boilermakers are bringing Southern Illinois transfer, Lance Jones. Jones is a two-time All-Missouri Valley member and a superb defender. He averaged close to 14 points a game last season, but he's not much of a shot-making threat.

RUTGERS

Rutgers NBA DRAFT TRANSFER PORTAL LOSSES TRANSFER PORTAL ADDITIONS Cliff Omoruyi Dean Reiber Noah Fernandes Paul Mulcahy Jalen Miller

If Rutgers is able to get Cliff Omoruyi and Paul Mulcahy out of the NBA Draft, the Scarlett Knights could be poised to return to the NCAA Tournament next season. But without them, Rutgers could greatly struggle. Transfers Rean Reiber and Jalen Miller both averaged less than 2.0 points per game last season for Rutgers as a junior and sophomores. The Scarlet Knights added UMass transfer Noah Fernandes via the transfer portal on Thursday. Fernandes only played 11 games last season, but he was averaging 13.4 points a game and was converting on over 45 percent of his 3-point attempts. As a junior in 2021-22, he averaged 14.9 points a game and distributed 5.3 assists a game.



WISCONSIN

Wisconsin NBA DRAFT TRANSFER PORTAL LOSSES TRANSFER PORTAL ADDITIONS Jordan Davis Noah Reynolds (Wyoming)