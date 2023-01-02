"I don't like to look backwards," IU head coach Mike Woodson said following the win over Kennesaw State. "Arizona and Kansas were two games that we just didn't show up. They taught us how to play hard in those two particular games."

Now turning the page to full Big Ten play, there is a three-game stretch Indiana needs to be ready for -- the start of full on Big Ten play that was originally looked at as a 'lighter' part of the schedule.

The Hoosiers followed up those losses with two non-conference wins to wrap up the month against Elon and Kennesaw State, a game Indiana trailed a large portion for.

December was a rough month for Indiana but also eye-opening. The Hoosiers were blown out in losses to Rutgers, Arizona and Kansas, but more so were out-toughed in every aspect of those losses.

Indiana (10-3, 1-1) heads to Iowa on Thursday following three straight losses for the Hawkeyes and six of their last nine games.

Indiana gets back on the floor on Thursday following a 13-day break to start the full Big Ten schedule, but also an important early stretch for the Hoosiers.

After Iowa, Indiana hosts a 10-win Northwestern team and then travels to an 11-win Penn State, who has wins over Illinois and Iowa in Big Ten play.

While toughness has been an issue, that has been highlighted by slow starts for the Hoosiers. In numerous games this season, Indiana was down significantly in the early stages of the game.

It was nine points early to Xavier, down 27-8 to Arizona, and 21-8 to Kansas before the lead stretched to 17 in the first half. Against Kennesaw State, Indiana was down 22-15 and trailed for the majority of the first half and early into the second half.

Toughness has been a question surrounding this team and Mike Woodson has been open about the frustration that it brings.

"It ain't magical," Woodson said earlier this season. " I don't know if you guys have ever played sports, you've just got to work them and display it on the floor, display it like we did in the Carolina game. If you look at that game and you say, well, who was the toughest in that game, you're going to say Indiana was the toughest team. They got 50/50 balls, they defended the shit out of Carolina.

"There's nothing magical in practice that you can -- I can roll a ball out and say "loose ball drills" like Coach Knight used to do and make you get on the floor and knock the shit out of somebody and getting a loose ball. I can do all those things. But that don't mean shit to me. You've got to do it in the damn game when it counts. That's when it counts. Not in practice."

Indiana can't afford to have these consistent slow starts in Big Ten play, especially in the manner in which they have occurred.

"The damage was already done early," Woodson said after the Kansas loss. "When I look at the teams, Xavier and Carolina, the two teams we beat and the three teams we lost to with Rutgers, Arizona, and the early game today, we just weren't in the game. That's just -- that ain't how I want to play. Somehow, I gotta get this team to understand that when you're playing top-notch teams, you gotta give yourself a chance."

In the end, Indiana just needs to have 'guts and heart' and play with energy and passion. if it does that, things will figure itself out.

But, it starts on Thursday and must be a consistent theme the first few weeks of Big Ten play if this team wants to get back to the play that will allow them to reach their goals this year.

"That just takes guts and hearts to go out, rebound and get 50/50 balls, things of that nature," Woodsons said. "That's something that we've got to display in the game and not just in practice."