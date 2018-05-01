Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
With the commitment of five-star guard Romeo Langford to IU on Monday night, TheHoosier.com has a look at some of the most noteworthy tweets following his announcement.
The tweets included NBA players, former and current Hoosiers, national sports broadcasters and more.
THIS...just made my night. So pumped that #RomeoLangford chose @IndianaMBB ⚪️🔴 @yeahyeah_22 https://t.co/nwN3r2kz2n— Sage Steele (@sagesteele) May 1, 2018
Congrats @yeahyeah_22! Play hard, stay out of trouble, and enjoy every moment in Bloomington. If you do that then Indiana fans will love you forever!— Cody Zeller (@CodyZeller) April 30, 2018
Romeo Langford is staying home!— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) April 30, 2018
The 2018 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ commits to Indiana 🔴⚪️ #IUBB pic.twitter.com/rrmQrBCS0P
Excited to see @yeahyeah_22 in Assembly, congrats bro. No place like Bloom. Helluva day for @IndianaMBB 🤘🏾🔴⚪️— ... (@RoJoJr) May 1, 2018
Romeo Langford’s commitment set to the Titanic Theme song pic.twitter.com/MU3H1zvqio— Kurt Spitler (@kurt_spitler) April 30, 2018
Victor Oladipo to me when I informed him that Romeo Langford chose IU: "Wow incredible."— Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) May 1, 2018
Hey, Romeo Langford: I respect & understand your decision to stay in state and play for Indiana. But you should've signed with the best school in the country, Vanderbilt, and joined a recruiting class that could've contended for a national championship.— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 30, 2018
Yessir lil bruh @yeahyeah_22 💯🤙🏾 congrats it’s that time 🤙🏾— Aljami Durham (@aldurham01) May 1, 2018
Welcome to #HoosierNation @yeahyeah_22 Glad you’re officially a Hoosier!! #iubb ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/u9yXaJqrtc— Eric Gordon (@TheofficialEG10) May 1, 2018
April 30, 2018
@yeahyeah_22 Respect Lil Bro!! #CreateYourOwnLegacy— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) May 1, 2018
Did the state of Indiana officially make Romeo Langford Day (my unofficial name for today) an official holiday yet? 😊 🏀HOOSIERS!!!! https://t.co/Zfgr9Y9WoA pic.twitter.com/0p3QE1p9Ey— Krysten Peek (@KP_Rivals) May 1, 2018
Yessssss‼️🔴⚪️ https://t.co/nVgstKlLsy— Madison Norris (@Madisonnorris91) April 30, 2018
May 1, 2018
Rare pic of Romeo smiling RT for 5,000 years of good luck pic.twitter.com/sFuVZYveyS— Madalyn Ferry (@madalynpferry) May 1, 2018
ME: ROMEO LANGFORD BABY!!! HOOSIERS ARE BACK!!! GOTTA SEE HOW THE EARLY SEASON PLAYS OUT BUT IF THE PARTS MESH YOU HAVE TO THINK THIS IS A BIG TEN TITLE TEAM AT MINIMUM DJ PLEASE PLAY THIS IS INDIANA.— ROMEO BLOGFORD (@crimsonquarry) April 30, 2018
YOU: sir, last call on dollaritas was two hours ago
