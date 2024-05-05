“The thing that made choose Indiana is just my relationship with Coach Cignetti and the rest of the staff and how I trust them to prepare me for the next level,” Ponds said. “One of the factors that lead to my decision was me already being successful in the system that (defensive coordinator) coach (Bryant) Haines runs.”

The Hoosiers managed to land a big fish in the transfer portal over the weekend, improving their defense by getting a verbal commitment from one of the top defensive backs in the country on Saturday. D’Angelo Ponds - a 5-foot-9 defensive back from James Madison, which was new Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti’s last stop before Bloomington - gave the Hoosiers his verbal commitment via social media.

Ponds - a native of West Park, Fla. - was a consensus All-American defensive back for the Dukes last season. He was a College Football Network Freshman cornerback of the year selection, and was also a second-team All-Sun Belt conference selection. He finished last season with 52 tackles, two interceptions, 12 pass breakups and one fumble recovery. Ponds was in high demand: he was the top player available in the portal at the time of his commitment, heard from nearly two dozen programs, and even had an offer from Southern California.

“My experience with the transfer portal was good but stressful at the same time dealing with all the phone calls and text messages,” Ponds said. “The thing that led to me transferring is just wanting to player on a bigger stage and get more exposure so I can be ready for the next level.”

Ponds has three years of eligibility remaining.