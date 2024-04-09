Top Minnesota tackle lands Indiana offer
Last weekend the Hoosiers extended a flurry of offers to several top prospects in the Midwest region. Among them was Shakopee High School (Minn.) offensive tackle Trey Boyd.
Boyd is a 6-5, 255-pound offensive tackle who has plenty of room to grow and add bulk. He has a very strong initial punch that he uses to jolt and drive defenders off the ball. He is also effective as a run blocker in space, showing ability to fire forward at the line of scrimmage and cover second-level defenders. The Hoosiers could easily add weight to his lean frame, and use his talented foot speed to their advantage in Coach Curt Cignetti’s offense.
“Bloomington is a very nice place with a great downtown area and also the campus and Kelly school of business are amazing,” Boyd said after a visit to the campus last weekend. “It felt really amazing especially after touring and seeing all the things today.”
Like several recruits the Hoosiers are targeting on the trail, Boyd is a big believer in the Hoosiers’ new coaching staff. He described the practice he attended as “intense.”
“They have an amazing new staff that wants the same goal of bringing a great Indiana football team that IU has been missing,” he said. “They are really focus-driven and want to instill in their players mental toughness which is a big part of football and I enjoyed being around them.”
Indiana was Boyd’s 10th offer, so they’ll have to compete for his services. He also holds offers from Arizona, Minnesota, Northwestern, Purdue, and Kansas State, among others. Adding Kelly to the recruiting class would give the Hoosiers their third offensive line commit: Evan Parker from Carmel (Ind.) and Matt Marek from Sandburg (Ill.) - two interior guards - have given the Hoosiers their verbal nod.
In the meantime, Boyd is working on developing as a player and helping Shapokee reach a state championship. The team finished 7-3 last season and hopes to reach new heights in 2024.
“I’m training four days a week and also doing a one-on-one program for offensive linemen, mainly for pass pro,” he said.
