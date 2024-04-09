Last weekend the Hoosiers extended a flurry of offers to several top prospects in the Midwest region. Among them was Shakopee High School (Minn.) offensive tackle Trey Boyd.

Boyd is a 6-5, 255-pound offensive tackle who has plenty of room to grow and add bulk. He has a very strong initial punch that he uses to jolt and drive defenders off the ball. He is also effective as a run blocker in space, showing ability to fire forward at the line of scrimmage and cover second-level defenders. The Hoosiers could easily add weight to his lean frame, and use his talented foot speed to their advantage in Coach Curt Cignetti’s offense.

“Bloomington is a very nice place with a great downtown area and also the campus and Kelly school of business are amazing,” Boyd said after a visit to the campus last weekend. “It felt really amazing especially after touring and seeing all the things today.”