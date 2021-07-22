Top IU 2022 target Jalen Hood-Schifino to miss rest of Peach Jam with COVID

Indiana's top 2022 target Jalen Hood-Schifino will miss the rest of the Nike EYBL Peach Jam event this week due to a positive COVID test, he announced.

Hood-Schifino has emerged as Indiana's top target in the class of 2022 and has already taken an official visit to Indiana in June.

“The history of Indiana is great," Hood-Schifino previously said. "They have a new coach in Mike Woodson, who just got the job. He hit me up almost immediately after he was hired and I have gotten a good feel for him.

"I have been talking to coach Woodson and (assistant) coach Kenya Hunter a lot, and I am definitely excited to be going on that visit.”

Hood-Schifino stands at 6-foot-5 and can play either guard position. He showed a lot of promise as a primary ball handler - if need be - these past few weekends.

"As far as offense, I feel like I'm really good in the open court, getting out and going," Hood-Schifino said of his game. "Also in the pick and roll game. Learning how to slow the game down, coming off of screens, I feel like I've really become good at that. So playing fast and with a lot of ball screens."

Indiana sent a strong message to Hood-Schifino during the second live evaluation period, sending three coaches to one of his games and then the entire staff to another one of his games.

"Indiana has been coming hard too," Hood-Schifino noted. "They want me to come in and be me -- you know, play my game, get the ball out and go."

Hood-Schifino also visited Georgetown and Tennessee officially and an unofficial visit to Wake Forest in June.