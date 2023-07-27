"I feel like in order for us to get better and move forward, I wanted to bring somebody in to be able to call that," Allen said.

That process, Allen says, is one he understandably felt strong about. He's glad he did it.

As of late, however, that process hasn't yielded the results he's desired for his program – last in total yards allowed and points given up on average for the conference a season ago. Given the complexities that now face him on a daily basis on top of that, Allen made the decision to find someone who could specifically hone in the defense more, giving it the attention it requires.

"For me, I chose to call it a year ago because I felt that was best for our program at the time," Allen said Thursday morning during Big Ten Football Media Days.

Yet, despite the slew of hats Allen has worn during his time at Indiana, he's maintained a large control over his defense.

But now, entering his seventh season at the helm of Indiana football, his focus is elsewhere. College athletics is an ever-evolving landscape, with issues such as name, image and likeness, the constant overturn within the transfer portal and more requirements in it's most current stature requiring more time commitment to off-field happenings.

It's how he first arrived in Bloomington – hired on by then head coach Kevin Wilson to become Associate Head Coach and control the Hoosier defense. It's the basis for many of his positions in the past, having held defensive coordinator roles with a focus on certain position groups here and there. The basis of his pride as a coach, the efforts of defensive units along the way have elevated him to this point.

The man tabbed for the job? Matt Guerrieri, who assumes the role of co-defensive coordinator and the position coach for Indiana safeties.

"I'm really excited about Matt," Allen continued. "I've known him for a long time."

Allen and Indiana hired Guerrieri from Tulsa just over a month after he initially took the job, but had come up through the Duke program originally as a graduate assistant, then safeties coach, then assuming the role of co-defensive coordinator. Prior to taking the Tulsa Job, Guerrieri had served as a senior advisor and analyst under Ryan Day's Ohio State staff in 2022.

Allen has followed along with Guerrieri's progress from afar, calling upon that influence this past February in naming him for the position.

In the initial release announcing him taking the position, Allen said Guerrieri fits into his program's culture like a glove.

"Matt fits in perfectly with our culture and aligns with our goals schematically," Allen said. "He is innovative, energetic, and a tremendous family man."

Back in the spring, defensive back Noah Pierre expressed the same sentiment, that he was looking forward to how Guerrieri could elevate Pierre's play to the next level. Pierre identifies himself as high-energy as well, noting that two found early common ground in their approach to the game.

It showed on the field, too. Pierre has become one of Indiana's most vocal leaders, and Guerrieri is among the most outspoken coaches when his unit is on the field. The focus Guerrieri applies to the defensive back feeds into Pierre's desire to make plays, bringing a unique perspective to his approach.

When undergoing the process, Allen weighed his options and took stock of the situation facing the program. Indiana's head coach could alleviate some of his own duties for the betterment of the entire program while maintaining the same core values that act as the foundation for everything they do in all phases of the game. The opportunity to kill two birds with one stone was too good to pass up.

"I feel like it's important for me to become the best head coach I can be, the best game-day manager of the entire game, both sides of the football and special teams, for me to not be focused on calling the defense," Allen said Thursday morning. "I'm excited about that. I think it makes us better."

Pierre had mentioned earlier in the spring that although their time together had been limited and Guerrieri had only added a few wrinkles at the time, he had learned a lot from his new position coach. Months later, the excitement about what he's brought has only grown.

"This is a situation where he came to learn what we do," Allen said. "We have a system we believe in and we'll make sure we stick with that, which we will, because our players believe in it. It fits our personnel, what we do. I think he was a great complement to that. Brought some ideas, for sure."

It's a tall ask to have a defensive-minded coach suddenly not have a say in what his unit does on the field. After all, such overhaul would require a seasons-long process in order to completely revamp the way things are done.

Yet, the relationship Allen and Guerrieri have forged through years of similar schemes, ideals and work have brought about the decision that Allen feels can help improve him as a head coach.

"I want the ability and flexibility to be in that offensive meeting time as well, making sure all three phases is being where we need to be to be our best on game day," Allen said.

This is the first step to doing that.