Tom Allen remains steadfast through obstacles, builds optimism for 2022

The second round of national signing day has passed, and what Tom Allen was able to do through both periods is nothing short of incredible. Compiling Indiana's best class in the program's history despite a truly awful 2021 season, numerous coaching departures, Allen didn't blink an eye, stayed true to who he was, and came out the other side. How did he do this, though? Losing multiple higher ranking coaches, some great, impactful recruiters, most teams would see a lot of roster turnover. Allen would tell you it was much simpler than it looked. "I think that the common denominator, though, would be me. As we talk to them and go through the change that might have affected them in their position room, that's kind of been the thing. Even their responses, ‘coach, you're still there that's a big reason why I'm here and that's a big part of all this,' " Allen said.

The next step is proving to these kids that the loss of multiple coaches won't have an impact on how efficiently Allen can lead his team. It's proving that Chad Wilt, Paul Randolph, and Walt Bell will seamlessly fit into the Indiana way. A big chunk of Indiana's roster will now be led by a different face during their position meetings. Everything we've heard from Allen says there won't be an adjustment period, there won't be growing pains, but only time will tell. "And then the other part is, this is where I tell them -- I'm telling our current team when we had changes, you have to trust me," Allen said. "I'll hire somebody that fits with us in terms of the kind of men on the field that are going to be coaching you or going to be brought here to coach you and influence you on a daily basis. "That's where the fit of the staff and the fit of the culture is such a critical thing to me, and it also creates the consistency you're looking for to be able to have guys come in here and be a part of this, I get that, with different coaching styles and different things, whatever the role might be." The changes create a very tough challenge, but an exciting one. The potential for these coaches to make a lasting impact on the Indiana football program is there. So, while there is some anxiety, there's also some optimism. "Sometimes these opportunities give us a chance to create that change in different ways that you might have expected and allow us to grow and continue to build this program. So that's our mindset," Allen said. "But that's obviously some new challenges as well but it also is right in our wheelhouse of what I think is what makes us who we are." Allen may not broadcast it directly, but the pressure is definitely on. Even he should be able to admit. "We just have to do a tremendous job," Allen said. "That's one big change for me and our guys, but also when you hire guys that align with us and share in that value of relationship building and know how critical it is to be successful in that room, the emphasis is no different than it's always been."

New coaches are one thing, but there are 19 new players that Allen has to integrate into both sides of the ball, and more importantly into the fabric of what he is trying to build. Connor Bazelak, running the offense, a new swarm of linebackers patrolling the middle of the defense, and an entirely new running back room. All creating maybe Allen's biggest challenge for the upcoming season: dividing playing time between a lot of guys that are expected to be plug and play. "I think that's why it makes even more exciting this offseason to be able to have some new faces, new things, and especially certain positions that we kind of started this week," Allen added. "It was our first time getting in position groups and doing some things that we're allowed to do... You realize how many new faces there are in those spots. That excites me looking forward to having these guys grow and develop."