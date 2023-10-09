BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - On Monday, Indiana head coach Tom Allen met with the media. Amongst other things, the health of some of Indiana's most important players were discussed. While Allen has typically refrained from updating the status of some of his players with the presence of the weekly required availability reports, a number of updates were provided regarding some key pieces to Indiana's puzzle coming out of the bye week. Allen said the two goals of last week were to get healthy and get better. Heading into a difficult game in Ann Arbor against No. 2 Michigan, here's where Indiana stands with regards to the latter – based on updates from Indiana's head coach:

QB - Dexter Williams II

"He's getting closer," Allen said of his redshirt junior quarterback still rehabbing the torn ACL he suffered in the Old Oaken Bucket game a season ago. "Every passing week, even this past week, was another chance to continue to get closer and closer to be able to allow him to play. "We're not going to put him out there until he's 100 percent ready to go," Allen added. This would suggest that Williams isn't quite back to full strength at this point. He's been listed as "out" on every pregame availability report so far this year, but has been seen warming up in full pads in each instance. As we all know, being able to go through pregame warmups and stretches is nowhere near the same as being able to go out and play in a college football game – especially when gaining trust in a surgically repaired knee and counting on it to hold up in game-like situations. When the Macon, Ga., native is healthy enough to return to in-game action, it's not yet clear what his role will be. Allen doubled down on Tayven Jackson being the Hoosiers' starting quarterback moving forward after Brendan Sorsby threw two late touchdowns passes against Maryland. Allen also said that he would like to "ease" Williams back into things, before ending with, "I believe he can help our football team win games." Williams started the last four games of the season for the Hoosiers a season ago, leading Indiana to a win in East Lansing over Michigan State. If Indiana controls to struggle offensively, he could be the guy Allen and the coaching staff turns to late in the season.

WR - Cam Camper

In regards to Cam Camper's injury status, Allen was quite vague. The senior wide receiver out of Lancaster, Texas was seen on the sideline without his helmet for the majority of Indiana's blowout loss to Maryland a week ago. It was Camper's first game of the season in which he did not record a catch. "(The) bye week was really good for him," Allen said. "He took full advantage of it. I like where he's at (right now). In regards to why Camper was held out of the game at Maryland after not being listed on the injury report prior to kickoff, Allen said "we're always going to take care of our guys and not put them in that position if they're not ready to go." It sounds as though Camper is trending in a positive direction and could suit up for Indiana on Saturday against Michigan.

Others to note