IU head coach Tom Allen sat down his quarterbacks prior to grad transfer Brandon Dawkins' visit to explain why Dawkins was being brought in.

That position group in particular is quite young, so it understood the need for experience and maturity possessed by Dawkins that none of them currently have.

"We feel like it’s just a situation where we have a chance to now create the competition in that room to allow us to be able to have all guys that have similar skill sets that can run it and throw it," Allen said Wednesday afternoon's Big Ten spring teleconference.

Dawkins, a 6-foot-3, 210-pound dual-threat quarterback completed 70 of 114 passes (61.4 percent) for 732 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions in seven games last year for the Wildcats.

He had his best statistical season as a sophomore with 2,292 yards of total offense (1,348 passing and 944 rushing), passing for eight touchdowns and rushing for 10 more in 10 games in 2015.

Over his three years at Arizona, he completed 188 of 334 passes (56.3 percent) for 2,418 yards, 15 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also registered 282 carries for 1,582 yards and 20 touchdowns on the ground.

Overall, Dawkins owns 23 career games and 14 career starts in the Pac-12. That Power Five experience was a key component in what Indiana was looking for in a grad transfer quarterback, according to Allen.

"We’ve been discussing it for awhile," Allen said. "Really weren’t sure how it was going to play out. We wanted to get to spring and find out where things stood with our situation, but it’s kind of been in the back of our minds, for sure. Then, it just kept growing and growing as we continued to research it further and further, and then talking to different guys and trying to find a great fit. You don’t want to add somebody just to add somebody, but a guy that really fits what you are looking for.

“The experience piece is big, which is what you get with a graduate transfer and especially with Brandon, who has been a starter in a Power 5 conference and won games and made plays and been in that pressure of being the starter and what that feels like. Coming in and playing in different moments of a game is different from being the guy they’re scheming for and that you’re planning for. You have to deal with all the media and all the different expectations of playing quarterback at this level. Those were things that stuck out to us with him."

Dawkins will be competing against redshirt sophomore Peyton Ramsey and freshman early enrollee Michael Penix Jr. for the starting job.

Allen praised both Ramsey and Penix for their performances this spring, and also said said that Penix, like Dawkins, has the skillset dual-threat skillset which he desires on offense. But Penix has yet to play a down of college football, and Ramsey has a little over one-third of the experience Dawkins does, which necessitated adding a veteran like Dawkins to the group.

"I think at that position, I just know as a defensive-minded coach that that kind of quarterback is difficult to defend (with) his ability to run the football, "Allen said. "But you gotta throw it and you gotta throw it well and that’s the piece that will not change."

In Dawkins, Allen believes the former Arizona quarterback fits at Indiana both on and off the field.

" Just wanted to make sure we added the right person, as well as from a character perspective," Allen said. "Those are the things that went into this decision and we’re excited about Brandon, for sure."