The Hoosier's Alec Busse provides his take on a couple of takes in college sports, and specific topics that pertain closely to Indiana sports. He also provides an opinion on sometimes popular point of conversation.

BIG TEN TV CONTRACTS STILL BEING FINALIZED

Former Big Ten commissioner, and current Chicago Bears president, Kevin Warren decided to give the Big Ten one final parting gift on his way out of the conference --- each Big Ten school sending a few dozen million dollars going to FOX and an early conflict with NBC before a contract is set to officially begin. The league's schools are being forced to give back nearly $ 40-million dollars to FOX and about another $25-million to the network, according to reports from ESPN's Pete Thamel. In total, it's less than one percent of the Big Ten's new $7 billion dollar television contract that the league's schools are beginning this summer with FOX, CBS and NBC, so it's really not that big of a deal. But that's still a lot of money, and I can guarantee you that Big Ten administrators aren't very happy about it. Potentially a bigger issue, though, is NBC's agreement with the Big Ten to play primetime games in November, something Big Ten schools haven't done traditionally. Now, Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti is being forced to work through details with NBC, which is forcing some league members like Ohio State, Michigan State and Penn State to maneuver their schedules to accommodate a TV deal that Warren either 1) did not read in full or 2) chose to ignore a key detail. In the end, this is all going to be worked out, and it's likely not going to be that bg of a deal. We'll all forget about it when we're watching Michigan State and Ohio State play in Horseshow on NBC on a cold Saturday night in Columbus, Ohio. But, still, it's not a great look for the Big Ten to still be working through details in a television contract that is set to start in July.

ACC SET TO BEGIN UNEVEN REVENUE DISTRIBUTION

Starting in 2024-25 the ACC is going to reward programs with a "success incentive initiative" that will distribute larger payouts to schools that have the most success in revenue-generating sports. The announcement comes after several ACC schools, including Florida State, Clemson, Miami and North Carolina, expressed concerns over a growing divide in revenue between themselves and their counterparts in the Big Ten and SEC, who are soon going to be making about $30- to $40-million dollars more annually from television contracts. What I don't understand about this proposed, and now approved plan, is why smaller brands in the ACC like Boston College, Syracuse and Georgia Tech would agree to this model. Sure, it might keep big brands happy in the short-term, but is a few extra million dollars to Clemson for playing in the College Football Playoff going to close the $30-million dollar gap between Clemson and a lower-tier Big Ten or SEC school financially? No. And it's also not going to keep Clemson or Florida State from declining an invite to either of the two super conferences should it ever come. I guess what I don't understand is how the small brands in the ACC agreeing to this helps them in the short or the long term. If you can explain it to me, please do.

PRESEASON NO. 1 COMING TO INDIANA AGAIN?