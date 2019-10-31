Listen to what Allen had to say in the video below.

Indiana head coach Tom Allen talked to the media for his short weekly press conference at Memorial Stadium. The head coach provided updates on injuries to Mike Penix and Simon Stepaniak and also had a take on black uniforms.

- Redshirt freshman quarterback Mike Penix practiced this week and remains a game-time decision for the game against Northwestern on Saturday.

- Allen also mentioned that fifth-year guard Simon Stepaniak will be available to play after unexpectedly missing last week's game against Nebraska. The head coach also said everyone else injured at Nebraska should be good to go as well.

- The weather forecasted for Saturday's game against Northwestern is anticipated to be cool, windy and potentially wet. Indiana was practicing outside near the end of practice Thursday, and Allen talked about how he and his staff approach preparing for cool weather.

"We try to balance that out the best we can because we feel like there is a balance of getting quality reps and also realizing, if you have to play in it, you have to be able to practice in it."

- Allen was asked about whether the Hoosiers will wear black uniforms for the evening game, the first evening game in Bloomington during the month of November. Wide receiver Whop Philyor had tweeted a suggestive message about the potential of the black uniforms making an appearance, but Allen put those rumors to bed quickly.

“No. That ain’t happening. I was actually a high school coach when that situation occurred here. I always say that’ll never happen. Our colors are cream and crimson.”