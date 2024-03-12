Through the highs and lows, never doubt the passion of Hoosier nation
It's been a wild season for the Indiana Hoosiers, and quite possibly an even wilder year for the Indiana fan base. In the last three weeks alone, we've seen petitions, crazy message boards, arguments on social media, and have witnessed a Senior Night that was unlike any we've ever experienced. Despite the drama and some of the negativity surrounding the last month, there's one thing you cannot question: This is one passionate fan base.
Long before Mike Woodson made comments about the "true fans" of the program on Sunday evening, the discussion of that topic had been running wild on social media and message boards throughout the year. I've seen this conversation on a weekly basis all season long on Hoosier fan Facebook groups. Some people believe you're not a "true fan" if you are critical of the program in any way. Others believe you're not being a true fan if you accept mediocrity. This is why Coach Woodson's comments struck a nerve and escalated the discussion in the last few days.
The reality is this: Indiana has a ton of fans. Only Duke University has a bigger following on social media in the country than the Hoosiers. When you have a massive fan base, you're going to have a lot of different opinions. And just like any other topic in today's digital world, the ones who are the most passionate will often be the loudest.
Passion is often a good thing. And you are free to "fan" however you want to fan. I've often found the most logical response is somewhere in the middle of the extremes. Here are some examples:
I think you can be happy with how the team has played recently, and still be upset with how the overall season has gone. I think you can be extremely disappointed with the lack of recruits that are signed without sending angry messages to kids. And I think you can support your coaching staff and still have bigger expectations for the job they've done.
There's a portion of the fan base that grew up with excellence from this program. There's a portion of the fan base that only knows coaching changes and occasional Tournament berths. At times, it's like two different families trying to get along at the same family reunion. One group demands nothing less than the glory days. One group seems content with being a Tournament team or going on a modest winning streak.
There's a third group that lives in the middle. A group that so desperately wants this program to be successful, while understanding the challenge of returning to past success. This group has an awareness that things aren't how they used to be, but are also very aware that Indiana University should never struggle to make a field of 68 teams, or struggle to be a top-100 team in KenPom, among other things.
I'm sure we all have different opinions on coaching decisions, booing, tweeting, expectations, and how exactly to be a "true fan." The bottom line is this: I still believe this fan base will be a major advantage in acquiring future talent. Is there some added pressure when you put on the candy stripes? You bet. But that's something that will typically entice athletes that love to compete and love the challenge.
It might be impossible to fully define what a true fan is. But I know this much: Indiana University has a boat load of them. These fans just want their program to succeed. Hopefully, that day will return soon.
For now? The goal is simple. Go win on Thursday.
