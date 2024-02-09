It's a subtle act that could be easily overlooked. But for Galloway, it's important that Johnson is included.

On the very end of the front row stands Johnson and Galloway. As one Hoosier locks arms with another up and down the line, Galloway is careful to mess with the hurting elbow. So instead, as of late, he drapes his arm over Johnson's shoulder.

Before the thunderous booms of creative team's hype videos and raucous applause of the game's first five, the two squads lineup on the free throw line extended for the playing of the traditional American salute. The Indiana party of managers, coaches and players stretches the width of the floor. It's so extensive that it requires a second strand of support staff behind it.

Injury hasn't kept Johnson completely away from the team, though. If anything, he's just as involved as he would be without physical limitation – Johnson still travels with Indiana on the road, is present for every home game and is as immersed in the game as he can be.

Galloway himself has dealt with back, hand and groin issues in his past – all of which causing him to miss at least some time away from the court.

"I've been through it and dealt with some of those injuries like him. I know what he's feeling, and it's probably one of the worst things ever."

"It's definitely difficult for him, and we all know that," Galloway said Friday. Johnson will miss his final opportunity to play in an Indiana-Purdue regular season contest Saturday evening in West Lafayette. "He wants to be out there competing with us.

So, while his teammates don the famed candy stripes and descend upon the campaign's final stretch of the regular season, Johnson watches in street clothes, staying a safe distance from harm's way in favor of that left arm.

Xavier Johnson is in the midst of an indefinite absence with an elbow injury. Dealt a rough wealth of injury luck through his three seasons as a Hoosier, the sixth-year point guard's left arm currently resides in a hefty holding brace. The latest such bad break came in the final breaths of Indiana's win over Iowa when he broke a fall from the basket by instinct, immediately writhing in intense pain on Branch McCracken court. He's missed the last two games because of it.

"I think just us being there for him, because he's been a great teammate when he's been out," Galloway continued. "He could easily just go the other way because this is his last year and kind of, just, not be a good teammate. Not be there for his brothers."

Johnson has missed 34 games in his Indiana career, and more are on the way. Head coach Mike Woodson has reiterated that he's not sure when, or if, Indiana will get the Woodbridge, Va. native back.

A broken foot caused Johnson to miss the latter two-thirds of Indiana's campaign last year. His rehab and recovery ramped up as the year wore on, but IU instead opted to have him sit. Taking a risk in applying for a medical hardship waiver from the NCAA, Johnson's decision was granted while others around the country weren't as fortunate.

Heading into this year, being his sixth and final at the collegiate level, Johnson dealt with a different foot injury that caused him to miss the entire month of December. In games opposed against the likes of Auburn and Kansas, some of the steepest competition IU has seen all year, the Hoosiers' quickest guard could only watch from the sidelines.

Now tagged with more poor luck, Johnson is restricted once again. He, and everyone else, knows that the amount of opportunities he could have to suit up again for Indiana are dwindling.

His impact, however, still pulses through the Indiana lineup.

"In practice, he's always talking. In games, he's always talking," Galloway said. "I really give him a lot of credit for that, for being a great teammate even though he's not playing right now. I'm really appreciative of him."

If this sounds like a repeat from last season, that's because it is. As Indiana prepped to face Miami (Fl.) in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, the now-departed senior leaders Trayce Jackson-Davis, Miller Kopp and Race Thompson all spoke to the impact he had from the sidelines in spite of his 24 missed games last year.

It sounds a lot like how Galloway described him on Friday.

"He's still been a huge part of our team, even in the locker room," Jackson-Davis said this past March. "Even though he's not on the court, he's still our point guard. He's still our leader. He's using his voice and being vocal, hyping us up on the bench. We need it from him because it gives our players confidence."

"Him on the bench, shot goes up, he's the first one to put his hand up saying it's a three-ball," Kopp said. "He's definitely doing as much as he can while he can't play."

"You couldn't really ask for a better teammate than X," Thompson added. "He's the first one cheering, he pays attention to the scout so he knows what's going on. He's hollering out plays... him being a great teammate and a really good leader has helped us get to this point."

Woodson even referred to Johnson as 'another coach,' helping to steer Indiana's ball-handlers in the right direction, acting as a 'major positive' for Indiana despite his absence.

Almost a year later, the journey has been rockier for No. 0's Hoosiers. Johnson again faces injury struggles and his team faces adversity and a steep hill to climb for meaningful postseason tournament consideration.

Yet, he's still the closest to the coaches on the bench. He still huddles with the Indiana starters as they take the floor for tip-off. And, he's still among Indiana's best cheerleaders from the sideline.

At the edge of the grey stripe on the IU sideline for Anthony Leal's game-winning shot over Ohio State, Johnson springs to his feet in celebration before the shot even hits the bottom of the net.