BLOOMINGTON – Indiana's offensive struggles are no secret. Indiana failed to find the end zone against Ohio State in week one, were held scoreless in three out of four quarters in week three against Louisville and scored just one offensive touchdown through four quarters on Saturday against Akron. What's kept Indiana within striking distance in most of those games is the defense. It's a unit that is not without its flaws, but it's a bunch that had a goal coming into the season and has delivered on it thus far. The Hoosiers knew coming into the year that they wanted to get back to their turnover forcing habits of the 2020 season. During that shortened season, the Indiana defense picked off 16 passes in just eight games. Through the first four games of the 2023 season, Indiana has intercepted six passes, with three of them coming in Saturday night's ugly win over Akron. Indiana's defense kept the team in the game, despite having to play nearly 60 percent of the snaps. The Hoosiers lost the time of possession battle significantly, 34:24 to 25:36, in favor of the Zips. However, the Hoosiers were able to force multiple turnovers in key situations and even put points on the board themselves, via a Louis Moore pick six. “I told the defense, we have to go win the game, it’s on us," Moore said following the win.

Indiana's Louis Moore returning an interception for a touchdown vs. Akron. (Rich Janzaruk, Herald-Times)

“(I'm) proud of our defense to keep us in the game," Tom Allen said postgame. "Three takeaways, defensive score, obviously, the difference in the game." Allen noted during his weekly press conference on Monday that the defense was on the field way too much on Saturday night. "We had too many guys play too many snaps," Allen said Monday. "I will say, as many snaps some of those guys played, for them to be able to finish the way they did, with the energy that they had was impressive. When you get take-aways, it's how you win games. It's the reason we won the game on Saturday night.” In the second quarter on Saturday night, Louis Moore picked off his first pass of the night and returned it inside the 5-yard line. The Indiana offense was unable to score on four plays from inside of five yards, turning it over on downs. That sequence epitomizes what this year has been for Indiana. The defense gets a takeaway and sets the offense up with great -- or in this case incredible -- field position and the offense can't capitalize. Again, it's not a defense without flaws. Indiana gave up 262 rushing yards to an Akron team that was averaging just 1.6 yards per carry entering the game. 141 of those rushing yards came from DJ Irons the quarterback of the Zips. The Hoosiers failed to contain him all night long in the pocket. But when it mattered most, the Indiana defense made the necessary plays, they were just let down by the offense yet again.

