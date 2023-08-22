Now, tasked with defending opposing team's aerial attacks, remaining veterans such as Noah Pierre , Josh Sanguinetti and Louis Moore will rely on the likes of Dunnam and his younger teammates to help turnaround the Big Ten's worst statistical defense for two years running.

With the departures of veteran defensive backs such as now-NFL safety Jaylin Williams , leading corner Tiawan Mullen , Devon Matthews and others over recent previous seasons, one of Indiana's most tenured roster groups is now one of it's most youthful.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – When asked about the considerable amount of turnover with the defensive backs surrounding him, sophomore safety Phillip Dunnam chuckled, then paused.

Indiana head coach Tom Allen's measures to improve his defense this offseason have been well-documented. Changes to his staff, on-field personnel and have reflected the desired changes in practice, with the group aims toward coming closer together as the season's kickoff nears. As for the on-field dynamic and how it will play out versus opponents, Dunnam's candidness struck again – "I don't know the answer to that," he said.

One thing Dunnam is sure of? The guys who do earn the opportunity to be on the field will take it with aggression.

"Everybody knows the defense," Dunnam said. "It's really better to have young guys out there, because the young guys are way more hungry. No offense, but young guys be hungry. Everybody really trying to get to the league, same goals and stuff like that."

The regime, despite having a new play-caller in Matt Guerrieri, isn't much different from the original system that Indiana has instilled throughout the duration of Allen's stint as head coach. However, in working with his second new play-caller in as many seasons in Bloomington, Dunnam finds Guerrieri's coaching style to be more to his liking.

"He's coaching us hard, harder than last year," Dunnam said. "He stays on top of us, grades us hard. You can't make any mistakes out there with him. It's a right way to do things and a wrong way to do things, but yeah, I love him."

His lessons from a rollercoaster freshman season have been a plenty – from preventing taking plays off and giving it your all with each opportunity, allowing him to play at his best level at all times.

For a defense that's looking to find any semblance of it's past turnover-forcing, tenacious-style approach to limiting opposing attacks, Dunnam reasons it must come in the form of consistency.

"Stay in the playbook, stay on the film, study – that's about it," Dunnam said. "You can't come out there one day and be an All-American and come out the next day and just be – you feel me? Just be, I don't know. So yeah, just staying consistent."

Indiana's first, and potentially strongest, litmus test lies in wait just a week and a half away when the Ohio State Buckeyes invade Memorial Stadium, and the nation's two best receivers in the entire sport.

Consistency will need to come quickly.