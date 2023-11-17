Three wins and "three" concerns
Subscribe to TheHoosier.com for Indiana football and basketball news and recruiting and access to TheHoosier's premium message boards.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Three games, three close wins, and a lot of concern over the three-point shot. That's how you could define the early season Hoosiers, in year three of Mike Woodson's tenure. There's a lot of talent wearing the candy stripes this season, but if Indiana wants to reach their goals this year, making and defending the three-ball will need to drastically improve.
Opponents have made nearly as many 3's as Indiana has attempted so far this season. The Hoosiers are just 11-of-40 from deep, while their opponents are 37-for-98. That's a 78-point difference for those scoring at home, meaning Indiana is getting outscored by 26 points per night on average from behind the arc. We also can't forget that this is all coming at the hands of three of the weakest teams Indiana will face all season.
The legend Don Fischer joined the Indiana Sports Beat Radio Show this week, and offered these thoughts: "Here's the thing: They're giving up way too many 3-point shots. They're not getting out on guys. I mean, Army threw up 38 3's. That's just incredible." The radio play-by-play man continued: "The 3-point ball obviously has changed the game dramatically. You've got to have people that can knock down the three. Unfortunately right now, Indiana has to find a way to get people into 3-point shooters."
The Hoosiers have a talented duo playing buddy-ball in the front court, and they should absolutely play through those guys. That part of the game looks like it will remain a strength for this team, even with the departure of Jackson-Davis. At the same time, any team in the country would have to be insanely efficient from inside the arc and foul-line (gulp) in order to make up for the 3-point discrepancy. There's a reason most coaches and analysts value effective FG% over regular FG% in today's game, with much more emphasis on the 3-point shot. On Thursday night, IU's great start to the game quickly turned into another nail-biter because they once again forgot to cover the shooters from Wright St.
"Just us switching correctly and getting next to a guy before he shoots the basketball. That would help," said Head Coach Mike Woodson. "It would be a major concern had we lost those three games. We won them. We haven't put a perfect game together. The three ball has been a major concern. We haven't shot the three ball very well. So we've just got to keep working, take it a practice at a time, a game at a time and see where it leads us."
I understand the Hoosiers had a lot of roster turnover, and these things can take time. I also believe Woodson's teams have improved throughout the season in his first two years. This team has length and athleticism, and it's very possible they make the dramatic turnaround that is needed eventually. However, there are a lot of programs in the country that have several new players every year, and they seem to figure things out pretty quickly.
If it were up to me, I would encourage the Indiana guards to run shooters off the 3-point line and dare opposing wings to drive at Kel'el Ware. They could utilize his shot-blocking ability even more and take their chances from shorter distance. This would also include Malik Reneau closing off hard on shooters instead of simply contesting a shot late.
"It's definitely challenging," said Reneau after Thursday's game. "But Coach wouldn't give us no challenge that we can't handle. Guarding little six-footers or 6'1" people, they're quick so you've got to give a little step, but be able to contest the shot when they're ready to pull up."
This Indiana team may not light up the box score every night, or even be in the top half of the Big Ten in 3's this season. They still need more than what they're getting, and I believe they're capable. We've heard rave reviews about Mackenzie Mgbako's shooting ability, and haven't seen it on display yet. Xavier Johnson and Trey Galloway may not be prolific shooters, but they can knock some down. Freshman Gabe Cupps has been more of a facilitator so far, but is also fully capable of hitting a lot of 3's before it's all said and done. The Hoosiers need to get better with their second, third, and fourth actions within their offense. They can play through the bigs while still getting more looks from deep. On the defensive side, it's simply going to come down to coaching, effort, and development.
Will they make enough improvements? As Woody likes to say, "Only time will tell."
–––––
Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!
– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter and Facebook!
– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content
– TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board