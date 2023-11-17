BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Three games, three close wins, and a lot of concern over the three-point shot. That's how you could define the early season Hoosiers, in year three of Mike Woodson's tenure. There's a lot of talent wearing the candy stripes this season, but if Indiana wants to reach their goals this year, making and defending the three-ball will need to drastically improve. Opponents have made nearly as many 3's as Indiana has attempted so far this season. The Hoosiers are just 11-of-40 from deep, while their opponents are 37-for-98. That's a 78-point difference for those scoring at home, meaning Indiana is getting outscored by 26 points per night on average from behind the arc. We also can't forget that this is all coming at the hands of three of the weakest teams Indiana will face all season. The legend Don Fischer joined the Indiana Sports Beat Radio Show this week, and offered these thoughts: "Here's the thing: They're giving up way too many 3-point shots. They're not getting out on guys. I mean, Army threw up 38 3's. That's just incredible." The radio play-by-play man continued: "The 3-point ball obviously has changed the game dramatically. You've got to have people that can knock down the three. Unfortunately right now, Indiana has to find a way to get people into 3-point shooters."



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ib29zaWVycyBmaW5hbCBzaG9vdGluZyB0b25pZ2h0Ojxicj48YnI+ RnJvbSAyLSAzMC00NTxicj5Gcm9tIDMtIDMtMTY8YnI+RnJvbSBGVC0gMjAt MzI8L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBUeWxlciBTbWl0aCAoQFR5bGVyU21pdGhfSVNMKSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1R5bGVyU21pdGhfSVNML3N0 YXR1cy8xNzI1MzM1MTQ4MDIxODU4NTI3P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci Pk5vdmVtYmVyIDE3LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBh c3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0 cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+ Cgo=

The Hoosiers have a talented duo playing buddy-ball in the front court, and they should absolutely play through those guys. That part of the game looks like it will remain a strength for this team, even with the departure of Jackson-Davis. At the same time, any team in the country would have to be insanely efficient from inside the arc and foul-line (gulp) in order to make up for the 3-point discrepancy. There's a reason most coaches and analysts value effective FG% over regular FG% in today's game, with much more emphasis on the 3-point shot. On Thursday night, IU's great start to the game quickly turned into another nail-biter because they once again forgot to cover the shooters from Wright St. "Just us switching correctly and getting next to a guy before he shoots the basketball. That would help," said Head Coach Mike Woodson. "It would be a major concern had we lost those three games. We won them. We haven't put a perfect game together. The three ball has been a major concern. We haven't shot the three ball very well. So we've just got to keep working, take it a practice at a time, a game at a time and see where it leads us."







Kel'el Ware had 22 points and 12 rebounds in Indiana's win on Thursday night. (© Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports)