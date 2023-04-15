Spring football is over for Indiana but that doesn’t mean there isn't work left to be done. Tom Allen and the Hoosiers hosted a new event on campus called “Spring Football Saturday” an open practice for fans and a scrimmage to finish. The laid-back football atmosphere provided fans with a small taste of what the team could look like but as they finish out the school year and head into the summer, here are three things that stuck out to me about the first-ever “Spring Football Saturday”

1. Sorsby and Jackson's battle looks to be still in full swing

This is the question that everyone wants to be answered. Who will be the starting quarterback for Indiana in 2023?

The Hoosiers had three main quarterbacks in the same group on Saturday. Braden Sosrby, Tayven Jackson, and Broc Lowry. All three quarterbacks took reps with the offense during the scrimmage and although there were no official stats for the game, it seems to be that there is still a close battle between the redshirt freshman and the Tennessee transfer.

Sorsby was the first man out on the field when the scrimmage began. Sorsby led Team Cream Saturday afternoon and looked impressive. He was able to move the ball comfortably and I believe scored on every drive with his team. He worked the ball towards the outside but his passes were accurate for the entire hour long game. Sorsby seems to have played well enough this spring to keep his name right next to one of the biggest names the Hoosiers have had in awhile.

Jackson led Team Crimson and also looked good on his feet. There were no official stats for the scrimmage but just based on what I saw, I think Jackson took the most snaps out of the quarterbacks. He did have the lone interception of the afternoon but was also able to move the chains with relative ease. If we want to be technical, he did earn his first win as a Hoosiers as Team Crimson defeated Team Cream 25-17.

Regardless, Indiana will go into the summer with their quarterback battle still in question. Allen has been around both of these guys for a couple of months but he still will take some time to make a decision.

“To name a guy, no we are not going to do that yet,” Allen said. “They got a lot of work ahead of them. Summer camp is huge, and fall camp is massive…They can both throw it, they can both run it so that’s going to be a big part of what we want to be able to do is be able to take advantage of their skill sets and maximize our run game. So I think that the bottom line is going to be who's able to do that to the highest level, protect the football and move our team down the field.”



