Three scholarships remain for Indiana. How will they be filled?
Here's a quick recap of Indiana's crazy off-season thus far:
•Kel'el Ware- NBA Draft.
•CJ Gunn, Kaleb Banks, Payton Sparks- Transferred out.
•Malik Reneau, Mackenzie Mgbako, Gabe Cupps, Trey Galloway, Anthony Leal, Jakai Newton- All returning to Indiana.
•Oumar Ballo, Myles Rice, Kanaan Carlyle- Transferred in.
•Bryson Tucker- Committed as an incoming freshman.
Add all of this up, and you have a team that is looking strong on paper, and a program that still has three scholarships to play with.
The question remains, how will Indiana fill out those remaining roster spots, and what do they need the most?
3-point shooting
Despite Indiana's impressive off-season additions, they still need to add some perimeter shooting. The situation might not be as dire as some may think when you consider these factors: Freshmen Mackenzie Mgbako, Kanaan Carlyle, and Myles Rice are all capable shooters that will probably improve in their sophomore seasons. The shooting should also improve organically with a more dynamic backcourt, which should give the offense better looks.
At the same time, the Hoosiers still need a lights out shooter (or two) if they want the off-season to go from a home-run to a grand slam.
Connor Essegian is headed to Nebraska. So who will fill that role?
Florida Gulf Coast wing Zach Anderson was on campus for a visit on Sunday. He would be a great fit, as he shot 46% from three a season ago.
Will Indiana get involved with Luke Goode? The Illinois sharpshooter recently hit the portal, and is a career 39% shooter from behind the arc. There's been some talk of some mutual interest here.
How about Ben Humrichous from the University of Evansville? The 6'9 forward shot 36% from three this past season and is still uncommitted himself.
The current challenge for Indiana: Finding a knockdown shooter that is willing to come off the bench. The Hoosiers already have seven starting-caliber players on their roster, and will likely be looking to fill out their second unit with the remaining scholarships. Can they find one of these elite shooters with that in mind?
A backup Big:
Oumar Ballo and Malik Reneau is a very strong duo in the front court, but the Hoosiers need another big body or two off the bench. Ballo played about 25 minutes per game for Arizona last season, and Malik Reneau is prone to foul trouble. You also have to have big bodies to account for injuries and depth.
The Hoosiers really like NAIA Player of the Year Elijah Malone. Malone enjoyed his visit to Indiana last week, but is deciding between Colorado, Indiana, Notre Dame, and other potential fits.
Adou Thiero reportedly named Indiana in his final five, and is someone who has a lot of talent at the four. Ideally, the Hoosiers find someone who can play both the four and five positions, even though Mackenzie Mgbako will see some time at the four during the season as well.
Fill every scholarship?
The coaching staff took some heat this past season for leaving a scholarship open instead of filling it with a need. That decision ended up hurting more than usual with the injuries to Xavier Johnson and Jakai Newton.
This time around, it may be a solid strategy to keep one spot available as names continue to enter the portal throughout the spring. On paper, the Hoosiers look like a deeper unit than last season, and that may allow them to be more patient with the final spot.
For now, the Hoosiers will look to grab a shooter, a big, and will then weigh their options for that third and final spot.
–––––
Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!
– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook!
– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content
– Interact with fellow fans on TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board