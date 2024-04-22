Here's a quick recap of Indiana's crazy off-season thus far: •Kel'el Ware- NBA Draft.



•CJ Gunn, Kaleb Banks, Payton Sparks- Transferred out.



•Malik Reneau, Mackenzie Mgbako, Gabe Cupps, Trey Galloway, Anthony Leal, Jakai Newton- All returning to Indiana.



•Oumar Ballo, Myles Rice, Kanaan Carlyle- Transferred in.



•Bryson Tucker- Committed as an incoming freshman. Add all of this up, and you have a team that is looking strong on paper, and a program that still has three scholarships to play with.



Advertisement

The question remains, how will Indiana fill out those remaining roster spots, and what do they need the most?

3-point shooting

Despite Indiana's impressive off-season additions, they still need to add some perimeter shooting. The situation might not be as dire as some may think when you consider these factors: Freshmen Mackenzie Mgbako, Kanaan Carlyle, and Myles Rice are all capable shooters that will probably improve in their sophomore seasons. The shooting should also improve organically with a more dynamic backcourt, which should give the offense better looks. At the same time, the Hoosiers still need a lights out shooter (or two) if they want the off-season to go from a home-run to a grand slam. Connor Essegian is headed to Nebraska. So who will fill that role? Florida Gulf Coast wing Zach Anderson was on campus for a visit on Sunday. He would be a great fit, as he shot 46% from three a season ago. Will Indiana get involved with Luke Goode? The Illinois sharpshooter recently hit the portal, and is a career 39% shooter from behind the arc. There's been some talk of some mutual interest here.

How about Ben Humrichous from the University of Evansville? The 6'9 forward shot 36% from three this past season and is still uncommitted himself. The current challenge for Indiana: Finding a knockdown shooter that is willing to come off the bench. The Hoosiers already have seven starting-caliber players on their roster, and will likely be looking to fill out their second unit with the remaining scholarships. Can they find one of these elite shooters with that in mind?



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Gb3J0IFdheW5lIG5hdGl2ZSBhbmQgSWxsaW5vaXMgZ3VhcmQgTHVr ZSBHb29kZSBoYXMgcmVwb3J0ZWRseSBlbnRlcmVkIHRoZSB0cmFuc2ZlciBw b3J0YWwgYW5kIGhhcyBhIGNyeXN0YWwgYmFsbCBwcmVkaWN0aW9uIHRvIGxh bmQgYXQgSW5kaWFuYS4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9o YXNodGFnL2l1YmI/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PiNpdWJiPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEppbSBDb3lsZSAoQGppbWNveWxlSVNC KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2ppbWNveWxlSVNCL3N0 YXR1cy8xNzgyNDI2NzY2MzI3MzkwMzYyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkFwcmlsIDIyLCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3lu YyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5q cyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

A backup Big:

Oumar Ballo and Malik Reneau is a very strong duo in the front court, but the Hoosiers need another big body or two off the bench. Ballo played about 25 minutes per game for Arizona last season, and Malik Reneau is prone to foul trouble. You also have to have big bodies to account for injuries and depth. The Hoosiers really like NAIA Player of the Year Elijah Malone. Malone enjoyed his visit to Indiana last week, but is deciding between Colorado, Indiana, Notre Dame, and other potential fits.

Adou Thiero reportedly named Indiana in his final five, and is someone who has a lot of talent at the four. Ideally, the Hoosiers find someone who can play both the four and five positions, even though Mackenzie Mgbako will see some time at the four during the season as well.



Fill every scholarship?