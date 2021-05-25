Three-Point Stance: Pac-12 studs, big transfers, dispelling myths

Rivals National Columnist Mike Farrell is here with a look at 10 Pac-12 players he’s excited to see next season, some thoughts on big recent transfers and five college football myths floating out there including one about Jim Harbaugh .

Spring football is over for most programs and, as always, there are breakout players that have fans excited. Let’s continue today with the Pac-12 and focus on 10 non-freshmen that I’m most excited to see this season.

1. QB Charlie Brewer, Utah — Brewer was excellent at Baylor and should be the guy at Utah to lead the Utes to a run at the Pac-12 title.

2. QB Anthony Brown, Oregon — In his second season in this offense Brown could be dangerous and his leadership skills will be key for a playoff run.

3. RB Keontay Ingram, USC — The running back position has been a need for a few seasons and all indications are that the Texas transfer will be the man.

4. DB Brendan Radley-Hiles, Washington — He jumps in right at nickel and will help replace Elijah Molden.

5. WR Elijah Badger, Arizona State — He didn’t get to play last season due to academic reasons but he was a standout this spring and could be a go-to guy for Jayden Daniels.

6. LB Jacob Mangum-Farrar, Stanford — Stanford needs help at linebacker and Mangum-Farrar is a physical player who could make a major impact if he stays healthy.

7. WR Jeremiah Hunter, Cal — Hunter has shown signs this spring of being a potential starter by midseason for Cal.

8. CB Isaiah Rutherford, Arizona — The Notre Dame transfer stood out and contributed immediately and while the offense will be focused on in Tucson, this could be a solid secondary.

9. WR CJ Moore, Washington State — The Oklahoma State transfer has big-play ability and if he can cut down on his drops he will have a massive impact as he showed in the spring game.

10. CB Chris Steele, USC — Steele has played, but he has really stepped up his game this spring and could have a huge season.