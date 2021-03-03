With Spring Football practice beginning on March 9, there are several questions surrounding the Indiana Hoosiers, who will hit the field with a nice mix of veterans and new faces for head coach Tom Allen.

A season ago, the Hoosiers overcame all that came with a Covid-19 shortened season, amassing a 6-2 record, advancing to a January bowl game for the second season in a row and enter 2021 ready to breakthrough in not only the Big Ten East, but the Big Ten as a whole.

In order to do that, Indiana has to address three things to watch in spring practice.

TheHoosier.com takes a look below at what those three things are.