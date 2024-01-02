Three New Year's resolutions for Indiana
Subscribe to TheHoosier.com for Indiana football and basketball news and recruiting and access to TheHoosier's premium message boards.
As the Hoosiers ring in the new year, Indiana is 10-3 ahead of Big Ten play resuming on Wednesday on the road against Nebraska. Indiana currently sits atop the Big Ten standings as the only 2-0 team in the conference. The Hoosiers are off to a 2-0 start in the Big Ten for the first time since 2018 after December wins versus Maryland and Michigan.
Through the first two months of the season, Indiana has avoided any embarrassing losses, albeit unconvincingly at times. That's something many of Indiana's Big Ten foes can't say for themselves at this stage of the season.
Indiana's eight non-conference wins this season have come against teams with an average KenPom ranking of 209, The Hoosiers' average margin of victory in those games is just 9.4 points. One of the biggest knocks against this Indiana team has been its inability to blow out its weaker non-conference opponents. Still, something must be said for this Hoosier squad not having actually lost any of their "buy games."
Indiana's three losses shouldn't be considered "bad" losses by any means. The Hoosiers' three losses this season have come against three teams all ranked inside the top 13 in both KenPom and the NET. All three teams -- Auburn, Kansas and UConn -- are ranked inside the AP top 25, with the latter two ranked inside the top four. Again, similar to Indiana's wins, it's more so the way Indiana played in those three games that has Indiana fans looking pessimistically. Indiana was crushed in the second half by UConn and was run out of the gym by Auburn. Against Kansas, Indiana fought hard and led for 35 minutes of the game before faltering late.
Through the first two months of the season, the computer metrics aren't too kind to this Indiana team. The Hoosiers are ranked No. 87 in KenPom -- the third lowest ranked Big Ten team -- and are No. 100 in the NET. In KenPom, Indiana is ranked lower than the two Big Ten opponents the Hoosiers have wins over this season in Maryland and Michigan. In the NET, Indiana is the sixth ranked team that plays its home games within the state of Indiana. Purdue, Indiana State, Butler, Purdue Fort Wayne and Evansville all ranked higher than the Hoosiers in the NET. Of course, with conference play still in its infancy in many conferences around the country, the computer metrics must be taken with a grain of salt.
With 18 Big Ten games ahead of the Hoosiers to close out the 2023-24 season, here are three New Year's resolutions Indiana must adhere to in order to enjoy success.
Improve defensively
Unlike in Mike Woodson's first two years at the helm of Indiana, this Hoosiers' team is not a strong defensive group. This season, Indiana is allowing opponents to score 73.4 points per contest which ranks 12th among Big Ten teams.
Oddly enough, this Indiana team is probably the longest and most athletic team Woodson has had during his time as head coach in Bloomington. Purely based on physical traits there is no reason this Indiana team shouldn't at least be in the top half of the Big Ten defensively. With everyone at full health, Indiana possesses length and athleticism up and down the roster. The absence of Xavier Johnson in seven of the Hoosiers' six games this season and this groups lack of experience playing with each other has undoubtedly played a role in Indiana's defensive struggles throughout non-conference play.
Indiana is allowing opponents to score 0.907 points per possession this season. That ranks in the 30th percentile in the country according to Synergy Sports. When that sample size narrows to just the half court possessions, it gets worse for the Hoosiers. In half court settings, Indiana is allowing 0.892 points per possession, ranking in the 25th percentile in the country.
A lot of Indiana's defensive struggles this season have come as a result of over-helping. Under Mike Woodson, Indiana likes to clog driving lanes and clog the paint on the defensive end of the floor. The Hoosiers like to keep the ball out of the painted area at all costs. That philosophy has led to way too many open 3-point shots for Indiana's opponents this season.
According to Synergy Sports, Indiana has allowed 292 catch and shoot jump shots through the first two months of the season, allowing 0.99 points per shot which ranks in the 30th percentile. Of those 292 catch and shoot jumpers, 38.5% of them have been "unguarded." Compared to Indiana's rim defense, where the Hoosiers rank in the 70th percentile in points per shot allowed, it's clear Indiana's defensive struggles are rooted in defending the long ball.
While playing help defense is great, Indiana tends to over-help far too often. When they do that, the Hoosiers struggle to rotate or close out to 3-point shooters in time. Up and down the roster, Indiana is long and athletic enough to be able to dig and clog up driving lanes while still being able to close out to shooters behind the arc. If Indiana wants to enjoy a successful Big Ten season, the Hoosiers have to clean it up defensively.
Shoot more 3-pointers
Indiana doesn't take a lot of 3-pointers and that's not a secret. Indiana is 350th in the country in 3-point attempts per game and only a slightly better 343rd in 3-point makes per game. Put simply, the Hoosiers don't take or make a lot of shots from distance.
Only twice this season have the Hoosiers outscored their opponents from long range this season. Indiana did so in its 12-point win over Maryland and its 17-point win over North Alabama, two of the Hoosiers' best performances of the season to date.
When you look at the makeup of Indiana's roster there aren't a ton of guys you would point to as elite shooters. The Hoosiers have just four players currently shooting north of 29% from 3-point range on the season -- no, I'm not counting Anthony Leal who is 1-2 on the year. Two of those players are Indiana's two bigs, Kel'el Ware and Malik Reneau -- who is seven for his last 11 from 3-point territory. Xavier Johnson, who's played in just six games, is one of the others shooting above 29% from distance. The final player is freshman Gabe Cupps. Meanwhile, players like Trey Galloway, Mackenzie Mgbako and CJ Gunn -- who are all below that 29% mark from downtown -- are shooting 25%, 21% and 0% respectively on unguarded catch and shoot jumpers this season according to Synergy Sports.
38.7% of Indiana's jump shots as a team this season have been "unguarded." The Hoosiers are actually shooting worse from 3-point range on unguarded 3-pointers (28.1%) than they are on guarded 3-pointers (31.5%) this season.
However, the Hoosiers may be turning the corner when it comes to their reluctancy and inability to take and make 3-point shots. In Indiana's two most recent games against North Alabama and Kennesaw State, the Hoosiers recorded their two best shooting performances from downtown this season while attempting their most and third most shots from outside the arc in a game this year.
Indiana's recent 3-point proficiency is a trend that the Hoosiers are going to need to maintain heading back into conference play.
Better play from the starting back court
This season, Indiana's starters have account for 763 combined points. Of those 763 points, just under 32% of them have come from the combination of Xavier Johnson, Trey Galloway or Gabe Cupps. Yes, Indiana's offense runs through its two post players in Malik Reneau and Kel'el Ware. However, the Hoosiers need more on the offensive end of the floor from their starting back court whether its Johnson and Galloway or Cupps and Galloway.
It can be difficult to cast blame on Indiana's back court group considering 24-year old Xavier Johnson has been sidelined for much of the season due to injury. Johnson's injury thrust freshman Gabe Cupps into the starting lineup much like Jalen Hood-Schifino was thurst into a more prominent role for the Hoosiers last season as a freshman. First off, Cupps is not Hood-Schifino. Secondly, Xavier Johnson went down after 11 games a season ago, compared to going down six games into the season this year. What I'm trying to say is that Cupps was forced to step up earlier this season than Hood-Schifino was a season ago.
Cupps hasn't been bad to start his Indiana career. He's shooting 35.7% from 3-point range this season, he's got a positive assist-to-turnover ratio and the freshman has been solid enough defensively for the Hoosiers. It may be unfair to say this to a guy who might've found himself on the outside of the rotation had it not been for injuries to Xavier Johnson and Jakai Newton, but the Hoosiers need more from Cupps offensively.
The Dayton, Ohio native is averaging just 2.6 field goal attempts per game this season. Opposing defenses view Cupps as a non-threat on the offensive end of the floor. I'm not saying he has to go out and hunt for his shot and try to force things, but if Cupps has an open look he has to take it with confidence. He also needs to stop taking those dribble pull-ups from midrange which account for a third of his shot attempts this season. Cupps is shooting 27% on those shots.
More importantly, Indiana needs more out senior guard Trey Galloway. The stat that jumps off the page for Galloway this season is 28%. That's what he is shooting from outside the arc this season, a year removed from shooting 46% from behind the 3-point line.
Something else that jumps out when looking at Galloway's season thus far is the turnover numbers. Without Xavier Johnson, and with no Jalen Hood-Schifino in the back court alongside him, Galloway has been thrust into more of a primary ball handling role this year. Playing in that role, it's expected that there might be a slight uptick in turnovers. However, the uptick in turnovers has not been slight at all. In 13 games played this year, Galloway has as many turnovers as he did in 32 games played a season ago. Not only that, his assist to turnover ration is down almost a full point. Five times this season Galloway has finished a game with more turnovers than assists.
As of late Galloway has been better. He's knocked down seven of his last 14 outside jumpers over the last four games after beginning the season 3-22 from distance. Also over the last four games, Galloway is averaging 16 points per game, including a 28-point outburst against Kansas. Indiana needs more of the Trey Galloway that's showed up the last four games and less of the Trey Galloway that finished five of the first nine games of the season scoring in single-digits.
I'd be remiss if I didn't at least touch on Xavier Johnson quickly, however, there's not much to say. When he plays he's a difference maker for Indiana, but he simply hasn't played much this season. He has his fair share of ups and downs on the court, but for the most part Johnson positively contributes to winning for the Hoosiers. Who knows if the Kansas game would've been different if the Hoosiers would've had their sixth-year point guard out there to lead them down the stretch in a game the Jayhawks scored 25 of the final 38 points.
Indiana needs Johnson back healthy and playing at his best because up to this point in the season, it's been the front court that's been doing a lot of the heavy lifting for the Hoosiers.
–––––
Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!
– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter and Facebook!
– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content
– TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board