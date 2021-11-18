Three keys to an Indiana win over Minnesota

It’s senior day for the Indiana Hoosiers football program as the Minnesota Golden Gophers come to town to try and spoil the festivities.

Indiana will be looking to rebound after losing in blowout fashion last week to a Rutgers Scarlet Knights team aiming for bowl eligibility.

Minnesota will provide an interesting challenge for the Hoosiers as they continue to try and create some positive momentum heading into the offseason.

The last time these two teams met was in 2018 in Minneapolis as the Gophers came away with a 38-31 victory.

Indiana is currently a 7.5-point underdog, which is fairly generous after their past several performances.

Here are three things the Hoosiers need to do to get a win against the Gophers on senior day.