Three keys to an Indiana win over Michigan State

Indiana is preparing for its homecoming matchup against a Michigan State team ranked inside the top ten following a much needed bye week.

Before the bye week the Hoosiers were shutout 24-0 by Penn State, which was Indiana’s first shutout loss since the 2000 season.

Coincidentally, the last time Indiana and Michigan State met in 2020, the Hoosiers earned a 24-0 shutout victory of their own.

This year’s Spartan team currently boasts a 6-0 record, including a win over Miami, who was ranked 24th at the time.

The Hoosiers are 4.5 point underdogs heading into the game, and Indiana will be aiming for the upset as well as retention of the Old Brass Spittoon in this year’s homecoming matchup.

Here are three things Indiana needs to do to be victorious against the Spartans on Saturday.