TheHoosier - Three Hoosiers invited to NFL Draft Combine

Three Hoosiers invited to NFL Draft Combine
While it may have a different look and feel this year, that won't diminish the fact that former Indiana defensive standout Jamar Johnson, wide receiver Whop Philyor and running back Stevie Scott have all been invited to the 2021 NFL Draft Combine.
In traditional settings, college players invited to the combine make the trek to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis to put their talents on display through a variety of different drills in front of NFL coaches and executives.
This year, all that has changed due to the ongoing Covid-19 global pandemic, and, while invited, the three former Hoosiers will not be making the journey to Indianapolis.
Instead, all three can participate in virtual meetings with team personnel and go through the medical screening process.
All individual workouts will be held during pro days on college campuses. A memo from the NFL has said it will work to encourage consistency when it comes to testing and drills and that all teams will have access to player video from individual workouts. In addition, college football programs have been asked to conduct virtual media availability with those invited to the combine.
Indiana will hold its pro day on April 2 at Memorial Stadium.
Philyor ended his Indiana career with a record-breaking performance. In the Outback Bowl, Philyor broke an Outback Bowl and Indiana school record with the most receptions in a single game with 18 catches.
The 18 receptions were an Outback Bowl record, a Big Ten bowl record and was an Indiana school record for most receptions in a game. Also, it marked the second time on the season he went for double digit receptions, as he caught 11 passes for 79 yards against Michigan in 2020.
Philyor finished his senior season with 54 catches for 495 yards and three touchdowns.
He was an honorable-mention All-Big Ten this season by both the coaches and the media. He was on the Maxwell Award Watch List and Biletnikoff Award Watch List in the preseason as well.
The 2020 campaign was a great one for Johnson, who was named to the First Team All-Big Ten Team, and produced on the field for the Hoosiers.
After spending time as a sophomore at the husky position, Johnson had a breakout season as a junior at safety and helped Indiana record 17 interceptions on the season.
On the season, Johnson recorded 43 total stops, including three-and-a-half for a loss, and notched four interceptions.
He also earned Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Week for his performance against Penn State.
In the season opening win over Penn State, Johnson totaled 10 tackles, one tackle-for-loss, an interception and a forced fumble.
“I can truly say that I have grown as a man and as a player during my time in Bloomington," Johnson wrote when he announced his decision to declare for the NFL. "I am forever grateful to have gained life long friends and brothers in the process.
"I have loved my time at IU, will always bleed cream and crimson. Thank you for the support and Go Hoosiers.”
For the 2020 season, Scott finished with 561 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns on 156 carries, and earned second-team All-Big Ten. He was also on the Maxwell Award Watch List and the Doak Walker Award Watch List.
For his career, he finished with 30 touchdowns.
"I had a plethora of great memories during my three years here and I will always be a Hoosier," Scott said on twitter. "I hope to continue to make Hoosier Nation proud throughout my career.
"I will forever miss running past the rock on Saturday's with my brothers and playing for the incredible fans."
