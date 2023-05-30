Three former Indiana Hoosiers playing in NBA Finals
Three former Indiana basketball players are playing in the 2023 NBA Finals after the Miami Heat staved off a 3-0 series comeback by the Boston Celtics on Monday night.
Former Hoosiers Cody Zeller and Victor Oladipo play for the Heat and Thomas Bryant plays for the Western Conference Champion Denver Nuggets. Oladipo wont' play in the NBA Finals after suffering a torn patellar tendon in his knee injury in the first round of the NBA Playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks.
This season Zeller averaged 6.5 points and 4.3 rebounds a game for the Heat, playing in 15 total games, including two starts. Before suffering the knee injury, Oladipo played in 42 games, also recording two starts. The former NBA All-Star averaged 10.7 points and 3.0 rebounds a game this season with 3.5 assists.
Bryant debuted in the NBA in the 2017-18 season with the Lakers and has played with three organizations in his career, including four seasons with the Wizards before returning to the Lakers for 41 games this season. He later was traded to the Nuggets to conclude the 2022-23 season. Bryant has played in 18 games for the Nuggets this season, starting one game. He is averaging 9.8 points and 5.7 rebounds this season.
Zeller and Oladipo played together at Indiana from 2011-13 under former Hoosiers coach Tom Crean. The 2012-13 Indiana team won the Big Ten after going 14-4 in league play, Overall, Indiana finished the season 29-7 and earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament before losing 61-50 to Syracuse in the Sweet 16.
Bryant was a Big Ten All-Freshman team member in 2015-16 when he averaged 11.9 points with 5.8 rebounds a game on 68 percent shooting from the field, helping the Hoosiers to a Big Ten Championship, going 15-3 in Big Ten play. Bryant departed Indiana for the NBA Draft after his sophomore season in 2016-17. The Hoosiers again lost in the Sweet 16, this time as a No. 5 seed, to No. 1 seed North Carolina 101-86.
The NBA Finals begin on Thursday night at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.
