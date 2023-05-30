Three former Indiana basketball players are playing in the 2023 NBA Finals after the Miami Heat staved off a 3-0 series comeback by the Boston Celtics on Monday night.

Former Hoosiers Cody Zeller and Victor Oladipo play for the Heat and Thomas Bryant plays for the Western Conference Champion Denver Nuggets. Oladipo wont' play in the NBA Finals after suffering a torn patellar tendon in his knee injury in the first round of the NBA Playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks.

This season Zeller averaged 6.5 points and 4.3 rebounds a game for the Heat, playing in 15 total games, including two starts. Before suffering the knee injury, Oladipo played in 42 games, also recording two starts. The former NBA All-Star averaged 10.7 points and 3.0 rebounds a game this season with 3.5 assists.

Bryant debuted in the NBA in the 2017-18 season with the Lakers and has played with three organizations in his career, including four seasons with the Wizards before returning to the Lakers for 41 games this season. He later was traded to the Nuggets to conclude the 2022-23 season. Bryant has played in 18 games for the Nuggets this season, starting one game. He is averaging 9.8 points and 5.7 rebounds this season.