TheHoosier - Thomas Allen working his way back following hip injury

And, that is what Thomas Allen has been doing since his surgery to repair his hip -- worked every day to get back with his teammates and coaching staff.

“We had a strong embrace afterwards and shared a lot of tears together. But he’s a fighter and the good Lord is putting him through that refining fire right now. That makes us who we are. It makes us special. It makes us great and it creates a grit to us that will make him a better man moving forward. Just like always, he’ll fight through this, find a way to overcome it and come back and play again one day.”

“It was hard,” Tom Allen said after the win. “It’s hard to see your son out there (hurting). As tough as he is, I knew by how he was responding that it was serious. It’s hard to stand there and see that and have to keep coaching, but that’s what you got to do. You have to compartmentalize those things.

However, the win came with a cost as Indiana linebacker Thomas Allen , the son of the head coach, was lost with a significant injury that Tom Allen would only call "pretty serious" after the game. For the game, Thomas Allen recorded two tackles and forced a first-half fumble. Days after the win, Allen would state that Indiana had lost its linebacker to a season-ending hip injury.

The win was the first over the Spartans for Indiana since Allen became the head coach, it was a shutout win and it moved Indiana one step closer to contending for a Big Ten East championship.

For Indiana head football coach Tom Allen , the date represents the best of times and the worst of times for Indiana's trip to East Lansing, Michigan and a 24-0 win over Michigan State to claim the Old Brass Spittoon.

This week, both Tom and Thomas Allen gave an update on how rehab has gone for the Indiana linebacker.

The elder Allen recalled having a "sick feeling" in his gut when they told him what the injury was on the field.

"They knew right away his hip was out of socket, and I knew what that meant for the rest of the season and my mind went to didn’t know if that would be it for him. He has had some serious injuries and you have to sit back and evaluate your own future and what you want to do," Allen said.

Coach added the moment was "tough" and took some of the steam off a big win for the Hoosiers.

"It was tough. It was such an important win for us and to shut them out. All that was kind of tempered by knowing that Thomas and his season was over. It's just tough. It's tough balancing because that’s your son and I got emotional because I knew what he had been through and how much adversity he had overcome. As far as his future, it is a decision we talked about and he didn't hesitate about it. The doctors are optimistic, and we had to wait and see on some things. He is a tough kid and he works extremely hard. It is a painful rehab and he is right on schedule and doing great. He has every intention to finish this thing out," Coach Allen said.

Thomas Allen told the media that while the injury humbled him and made him realize how special playing Division I football can be, there was never a doubt about him ending his career with the Hoosiers "the right way."

"I have had a fair share of injuries in my career and something like this, I am getting married this summer, sat down and had conversations you only get to play Division I football once and want to finish my career the right way," Thomas Allen said.

He also provided an update of his rehab, stating he has been lifting on lower body exercises and was able to run on the field Tuesday.

"Rehab is going good. I was able to run on the field for the first time, baby steps. It is a very long process, still got a long way to go but great to see improvement. This type of injury kind of humbles you and makes you realize how special it is to play football and play in the Big Ten. I have been able to lift lower body and about four months out from surgery and have another four months until I am full go. Take it day by day, lot of ups and downs. First four weeks after surgery, laying around couldn’t do much and now can run and put things in perspective. Very long process, but right on schedule," Thomas Allen said.

Allen noted he has had conversations with Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who had the same injury.

"Tua called me two weeks after my surgery and we talked and I had a lot of questions and went through everything. He gave me his number and told me to text him anytime. He was great. It is a very rare injury and few people you can ask about. Tua was very helpful to me and very blessed for him to take his time to help me," Allen said.