John and Dustin talk about Indiana's frustrating loss to Cincinnati, as well as what to watch for as the Hoosiers travel down to Bowling Green to take on the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers. Plus, special guest Kaden Gaylord-Day joins us from WKU, and we make our Week Four pick'ems.

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/episode/6VwE5ZRaE2udcVDD8MHODp