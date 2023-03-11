“I think we played lackadaisical in stretches throughout the game,” Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis said. We would make pushes, but then we would kind of relax, and they would start to step on us a little bit. We need that intensity throughout the whole game. We can't play scared. I thought overall we played kind of tentative. We weren't shooting the ball when we should have been.”

For the second straight year, Indiana fell short of the Big Ten tournament championship game. This year was different, the Hoosiers were one of the top teams in this year's tournament but on Saturday evening, Penn State wanted it more.

Penn State defeated Indiana back on Jan.11 after a display of perimeter shooting dominance. Fast forward to the Big Ten tournament and a similar story unfolded in front of Indiana’s eyes. Penn State did what they do best, they shot the ball from everywhere around the court and shut down any life the Hoosiers had.

In the semi-finals, the Nittany Lions continued their typical three-point dominance. They finished the game with eight made threes on 23 attempts. Andrew Funk led the group making three of those eight three-pointers but the impact of those were felt throughout every seat in the United Center.

Any time Penn State made a shot it felt like they took the wind out of Indiana.

Indiana had the good looks the entire night but the difference was the ball was falling for the Nittany Lions and not the Hoosiers.

“I think when we're playing well and things are kind of going our way on both ends of the floor, guys kind of play freely,” Head coach Mike Woodson said. “I thought tonight we started the game out well. We came out, and we touched them early. And when they started to make shots, we kind of backed off.”

Indiana tried to go after Penn State with threes of their own but it looked more like it hurt the Hoosiers instead of playing in their favor. Indiana attempted 14 threes throughout the game but were only able to make two of those 14 shots. Tamar Bates was responsible for the pair of made threes but outside of Bates, Indiana was left looking for someone to step up from behind the arc.

Whatever way you look at it, Indiana could not hold up with Penn State’s shooting. From the field, from three, and from the free throw line, not only did Penn State look better but they had all the confidence in the world. The Hoosiers made a push late in the game but throughout the entire game, it felt like it was Penn State’s night to win.

"I think that just our intensity," Jackson-Davis said. "We've got to be more intense on the ball. I thought that late in the second half we had that, and if we would have had that during the whole game, I think it would have been a different outcome. Again, credit to Penn State. They played very well, and they hit some tough shots. Sometimes the ball doesn't bounce your way."