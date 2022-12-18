TheHoosier Daily: December 18th
Tweets of the day, videos of the day and headlines surrounding Indiana athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Indiana falls to Kansas 84-62 in Phog Allen Fieldhouse
Coach Q&A: Mike Woodson recaps Saturday's loss to Kansas
Player Q&A: Trayce Jackson-Davis recaps Kansas loss
Postgame Wrap-up: Kyler and Keegan discuss Indiana's loss to Kansas
Mike Woodson updates Xavier Johnson's health situation
Kansas runs Indiana off the floor after slow start in lopsided road loss
Indiana loses its identity in road loss to Kansas
Other Headlines
Final Non-Con Homestand Starts Sunday For No. 4/3 Indiana Versus Morehead State
Football Celebrates 11 Winter Graduates
No. 14/16 Indiana Falls at No. 8/6 Kansas, 84-62
Indiana Wrestling Heads West for Dollarmur Reno Tournament of Champions
