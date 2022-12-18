Seen on TheHoosier

Tweets of the day

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5ZZXMg4oGmPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9JbmRp YW5hTUJCP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBJbmRpYW5hTUJCPC9hPuKB qSAgZmFucyByIHB1bXBlZCB1cCBhYm91dCBwbGF5aW5nIOKBpjxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vS1VIb29wcz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5AS1VIb29wczwvYT7igakgIG5vb24gRVNUIG9uIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vZXNwbj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A RXNwbjwvYT4gMiBqb2luIERhdmUgT+KAmUJyaWVuICZhbXA7IG1lIGZvciBh biBpbnRlbnNlIGJhdHRsZSBhdCBUSEUgUEhPRyAhIE9uZSBvZiB0aGUgZ3Jl YXQgdmVudWVzIGluIGJhc2tldGJhbGwgLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3Qu Y28vRjhLT2JFVVhHNyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0Y4S09iRVVYRzc8L2E+ PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRGljayBWaXRhbGUgKEBEaWNraWVWKSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0RpY2tpZVYvc3RhdHVzLzE2MDQxNDQzMDYy MzA1MjU5NjE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1iZXIgMTcsIDIw MjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1 dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Db25ncmF0cyB0byBvdXIgZ3JhZHMhIPCfjpPwn4+IIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9CRDRkaGRwWVhiIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vQkQ0 ZGhkcFlYYjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBJbmRpYW5hIEZvb3RiYWxsIChASW5k aWFuYUZvb3RiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0lu ZGlhbmFGb290YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTYwNDEzNzg1NTc5MzYyNzEzNz9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5EZWNlbWJlciAxNywgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2Nr cXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Njcmlw dD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Other Headlines