TheHoosier - The Shaw Awards: Pitt Jam Fest

PITTSBURGH - The Hoop Group's 2021 version of their famed Pitt Jam Fest is in the books. With over 400 teams competing over the three day event, this field was as strong as ever. Rivals.com's Jamie Shaw was in attendance as he hands out some awards based on what he saw in The Steel City.

THE MOST VALUABLE PLAYER: Rodney Rice

Currently sitting at No. 77 in the Rivals150 2022 class, Rice made his case this weekend for a bump in the impending update. Playing for Team Durant EYBL, Rice showcased major shot making ability which included catch and shoot from range, attacking closeouts with balance and feel and some craft to finish once in the paint. Standing at 6-foot-4 the Hyattsville (Md.) Dematha Catholic guard averaged over 20 points per game en route to a 17u championship win. Where he might land: Louisville, Maryland, Indiana, Virginia Tech and Connecticut are the programs in heaviest contact right now.

*****

THE MOST OUTSTANDING PLAYER: Donovan Clingan

Clingan who was the star of the Spartans National 17u team, was able to impose his will throughout the event. Standing 7-foot-1 the Rivals150 No. 47 player in the 2022 class, has a array of post moves from 10-feet and in. Left shoulder, right shoulder, pivot and pass, he was able to finish plays as well as run the offense through from the low block. The Bristol (Conn.) Bristol Central center was a strong area rebounder and used his length to reject shots from smaller guys in the paint. His team won the Steel division championship beating Team Takeover EBYL in the semi-finals and Team Rio UA in the finals. Where he might land: Clingan has 20-plus offers and is keeping a tight lip about his decision. Rutgers, Michigan and Connecticut seem to have some things working in their favor here.

*****

WELCOME TO THE SHOW: Quadir Copeland

Copeland was the starting point guard for the Team Melo EYBL team that made it to the semi-finals of the 44-team bracket. The 6-foot-6 Copeland plays with a great pace and seemingly has eyes in the back of his head. How he is able to manipulate the ball to carve out angles in the defense to zip passes through brings innocent on-lookers to their feet regularly. He showcased the ability to make shots with deep range and to get into the paint and make a play. Currently unranked in the 2022 Rivals150, Copeland was very loud and clear with his case to be added in the next go around. Where he might land: Copeland currently has offers from Syracuse, Maryland, Miami, Oregon and Penn State. His recruitment appears to be in its infancy, so more offers are sure to be on the way this summer.

*****

BUCKET GETTER OF THE WEEKEND: Devin Carney

Carney, whose Butler (Pa.) Butler Senior is tucked away in Western Pennsylvania, walked into this event with multiple offers, for a reason. There is a certain electricity with his ability to score the basketball. Standing 6-foot-1, Carney has an array of dribble moves that get him spacing and his footwork and balance is always ready to go up once he gets his defender off balance. There is a microwave factor here, so much so, George Mason became Carney's sixth offer on Monday morning, after his showing in the event. Where he might land: Duquesne, Drexel, St Francis (Pa.), Robert Morris and Bryant each had offers for him coming into this event, George Mason was the first to offer coming out. This one could heat up during the July live period.

*****

COMPLETE GUARD: DJ Wagner

Wagner currently sits at No. 1 in the 2023 Rivals150 and, quite frankly, barring something unforeseen, I do not see him moving out of that spot. The ease of his offense is what brings you to the table, but it is the substance of his defense that keeps you asking for more. Wagner has a feel for scoring the basketball. At every level, he can get to his spots, and if you cut him off, he has the balance and counters to get to his secondary spots. What really stood out about the Camden (N.J.) Camden High prospect this weekend was his purposeful on-ball defense. He would pick up the full length of the court and turn his man multiple times, ultimately causing him to get rid of the ball sooner than desired. Wagner, with standing room only around every court he played on, lived up to his hype. Where he might end up: All the smoke here is around Kentucky -- John Calipari coached Wagner's dad at Memphis -- and going pro. Ultimately, Wagner will have any option he wants.

*****

SHOOTER OF THE WEEKEND: Bowen Hardman

If you can shoot the ball, you can find your place on the floor. The Wildcats 3SSB 17u program was led by the best shooter on the weekend, Bowen Hardman. The Cincinnati (Ohio) Princeton High shooting guard is currently ranked No. 141 in the 2022 Rivals150. He displayed a quick release with great balance and deep range on his shot. While he may not be the quickest or most athletic on the floor, he was able to attack closeouts and finish with floaters or pull ups. Where he might end up: Hardman has committed to Ohio State.

*****

STAT SHEET STUFFER: Kwame Evans