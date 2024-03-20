It's not often that I say this or admit to the following statement: I want to be proven wrong. By this time next year, I would love to eat my own words and admit I had a flawed view of the Indiana basketball program. If Mike Woodson and the Indiana Hoosiers have a great offseason and put it all together on the court next year, I will gladly admit I was wrong and will even enjoy doing so. The reality of the situation is this: There are major concerns. There is major work to be done. Talk is cheap. And it's time for this staff and this team to go out there and get the job done for next season and beyond.



Make no mistake about it: This was a bad season at Indiana. It wasn't just a "down year." It wasn't a "rebuilding" year. It wasn't okay simply because they dealt with some injuries. Let's call it what it was: A bad year. A "down year" at Indiana University should be making the NCAA Tournament as a low seed with a bunch of recruits ready to come help the following season. When you're not even on the bubble of a 68-team tournament and also don't have a single recruit on the way? That's much worse than a "down" year. As someone who occasionally gets ridiculed for being "too optimistic," I've actually been a little surprised at the amount of rosy takes I've seen from fans online. "This team was projected sixth or worse in the conference, and they finished sixth!" Counter point: It was a bad year for the conference. You might be content with going 10-10 in a bad conference. Many are not. "This team had a lot of roster turnover and injuries to key players." Counter point: Just about every team deals with both of those things. You have to adapt, or get left behind. If you rely too heavily on one player, and if you leave a scholarship open: It's the bed you've made, and you have to lie in it. "The coaching staff has developed players like TJD, Kel'el Ware, and Mackenzie Mgbako." I agree, they've done a great job with these players in particular. However, counter point: these are 5-star players. These guys were projected to reach those levels, or beyond. What about development of everyone else? The bottom line is wins and losses. Shouldn't these kind of players and their development contribute to more winning? "The coaching staff needs time." Counter point: It's been three years. Indiana has top-10 levels of resources in the nation, and struggled to finish with top-80 levels of production. The transfer portal is like free agency on steroids. Last season may have been a step forward for the program, but this year felt like five steps back. It would be easier to be patient if there was a plan in place. Instead, there's not a single recruit coming. Indiana University used to sell itself. Now, they've struggled to even pay players to join the team. They now head into an off-season where they will try to out-bid other programs to add players to their roster. While that's a good thing to have those resources, it's a little difficult believing that's what it now takes to get good players in this program.

I share many of the same concerns as Hoosier legend Brian Evans. Just like me, Evans hopes to be proven wrong. The resources are there for Indiana to have a big off-season. The five game winning streak at the end of the year was hopefully something that built a little momentum towards next season's roster. I give a lot of credit to the coaches and players for staying in the fight and not mailing it in down the stretch. Though it was followed with another embarrassing loss in a season full of them. Simply making the NCAA Tournament should never be the goal of this program or its fans. It would sure beat the alternative, but it's not the standard they're striving for. I look at last year's team, and I see a season that should be more of the rule than the exception. The Hoosiers won several big games, were a 4-seed in the NCAA Tournament, and they won a tournament game. It wasn't a great season by any means, but it was solid and had its moments. When last year's season becomes more of the "average" year for this team, you'll know they're on to something. Until then, you'll have to really search for some of that optimism.



This program needs some key players to return. Malik Reneau and Mackenzie Mgbako in particular will have a lot to say about next year's roster. This team needs a dynamic point guard, and multiple shooters and play-makers. In my opinion, they need to add an offensive-minded assistant coach or GM to the staff. And the current staff needs to simultaneously build a great roster while learning how to adapt to the modern game. All of this is possible. It's just going to take a lot of pieces falling into place in a short amount of time.



Here at TheHoosier.com, we have the Off-Season Tracker fired up, and it will be updated daily with player movement, scholarship information, and the latest from the Transfer Portal. This is one of the most important off-seasons for the program in a long time. I may have my doubts. It's time they prove me wrong.

